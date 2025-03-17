Meghan Markle Shares the "Uncomfortable" Experience She Had After Moving to Montecito
"Of course, at the beginning, that felt like a lot."
Meghan Markle is now firmly established within the Montecito community, where she lives with husband Prince Harry and their two kids—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. But that doesn't mean every aspect of her time in California has been smooth sailing.
The Duchess of Sussex—who recently launched her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan—spoke to People about one of the more awkward things she's encountered since moving to Montecito. "I go to group [yoga] classes that sometimes have 40 to 50 people in them and just walk in like, 'Hi!'" she explained. "Of course, at the beginning, that felt like a lot. By the way, I think anybody walking into a yoga class with 50 people when you're one of the last people that walk in and everyone looks up, it's going to feel a little uncomfortable!"
Duchess Meghan also discussed how she feels when attending yoga classes alone. "The other day in class, I was there by myself—sometimes I go with girlfriends, but I went by myself—and in the middle of the class they said, 'Great, tell the person on your mat next to you that they're doing a great job, give them a fist pump,'" she explained. "And I looked over and there was someone over there, and I was like [miming a fist bump], 'Well done!' and then I looked to the other side and there was someone else and I went, 'Nicely done! Come on, guys!'"
The former Suits star noted just how much she loves the community aspect of attending group classes, saying, "I mean, that's part of how you connect. I love it. It's the best...I had missed it."
During the interview, the Duchess of Sussex sang the praises of the people she'd met in Montecito, and the way in which they allow her to live a relatively normal life. "Once you know us, I think you want us to have the same normalcy as parents and for our children as they do, despite however unique our situation is," she told the outlet.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Jessica Alba Shimmies Into Dance-Floor Denim and a Sculpted Corset Top
She celebrated Eva Longoria's birthday in her Miami best.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kate Middleton Joked This Animal Is "The Worst" During Lighthearted St. Patrick's Day Moment
The Princess of Wales engaged with a fuzzy member of the Irish Guards on March 17.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Timothée Chalamet Is "Very Much in Love" With Kylie Jenner
The Oscar-nominated actor reportedly "cut ties" with any friends who disapproved of the romance.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
7 Times the Royal Family Broke Queen Elizabeth's More Understated "Rule"
These royal women are doing it their way.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Just Keeps Getting Busier With Major New Business Announcement
April will bring an exciting new venture for the duchess.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Jewelry Expert Reveals Who Owns the Most Expensive Royal Engagement Ring
From pink sapphires to classic diamonds, these regal rings don't disappoint.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry Proves He's a Total Girl Dad in Sweet New Photo of Daughter Princess Lilibet
Lilibet is curled up in her dad's lap in the previously unseen snap.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle and Son Prince Archie Are Basically Twins in Photos Taken Decades Apart
The Duchess of Sussex just shared a throwback photo from her time as a Girl Scout.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Pairs Cartier With Crocs for the Ultimate High-Low 'With Love, Meghan' Moment
Many of the Duchess of Sussex's looks are under $300 in her new Netflix series.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle's As Ever Lineup Will Include One Fanciful Product Used on Her Netflix Show
You're going to want to use it on everything.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Lilibet Takes Cleaning Very Seriously, According to Mom Meghan Markle
Like mother, like daughter.
By Kristin Contino Published