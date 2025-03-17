Meghan Markle Shares the "Uncomfortable" Experience She Had After Moving to Montecito

Meghan Markle is now firmly established within the Montecito community, where she lives with husband Prince Harry and their two kids—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. But that doesn't mean every aspect of her time in California has been smooth sailing.

The Duchess of Sussex—who recently launched her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan—spoke to People about one of the more awkward things she's encountered since moving to Montecito. "I go to group [yoga] classes that sometimes have 40 to 50 people in them and just walk in like, 'Hi!'" she explained. "Of course, at the beginning, that felt like a lot. By the way, I think anybody walking into a yoga class with 50 people when you're one of the last people that walk in and everyone looks up, it's going to feel a little uncomfortable!"

Meghan Markle lives in Montecito with Prince Harry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Meghan also discussed how she feels when attending yoga classes alone. "The other day in class, I was there by myself—sometimes I go with girlfriends, but I went by myself—and in the middle of the class they said, 'Great, tell the person on your mat next to you that they're doing a great job, give them a fist pump,'" she explained. "And I looked over and there was someone over there, and I was like [miming a fist bump], 'Well done!' and then I looked to the other side and there was someone else and I went, 'Nicely done! Come on, guys!'"

The former Suits star noted just how much she loves the community aspect of attending group classes, saying, "I mean, that's part of how you connect. I love it. It's the best...I had missed it."

A still from Meghan's new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. (Image credit: Netflix)

During the interview, the Duchess of Sussex sang the praises of the people she'd met in Montecito, and the way in which they allow her to live a relatively normal life. "Once you know us, I think you want us to have the same normalcy as parents and for our children as they do, despite however unique our situation is," she told the outlet.

