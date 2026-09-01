Law Roach Brought Naomi Osaka's First 2026 US Open Outfit to Life in "Roughly 30 Hours"

The look paid homage to Allen Iverson and Virgil Abloh.

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Naomi Osaka wore a hoodie with a train and a tulle skirt from Who Decides War at the 2026 US Open, styled by Law Roach
(Image credit: Getty Images, Sebastian Arriagada)

Days before the 2026 US Open, tennis star Ben Shelton debuted a snakeskin windbreaker from another "coming soon" collaboration between Zendaya, her stylist Law Roach, and the Swiss athletic label On. The pre-tournament teaser inspired fans to switch from watching red carpets to tennis courts. Good thing they did: On August 31, the image architect dressed Naomi Osaka in a custom Who Decides War outfit worthy of a movie premiere for her return to the US Open.

After partnering with Roach, whom the tennis icon called a "creative force," the new collaborators decided on the brand Who Decides War to "deliver on what my wishes were, but with their interpretation," Osaka told Vogue.

For her women's singles match against Russia's Anastasia Zakharova, Osaka came out swinging on the fashion front. Spotlights inside New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium illuminated every angle of her one-of-one, pre-game design, which paid tribute to the NBA basketball "trailblazer" Allen Iverson: "He was an elite player on the court but also found a way to authentically merge culture, sports, and fashion," she told the publication.

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Naomi Osaka wore a hoodie with a train and a tulle skirt from Who Decides War at the 2026 US Open, styled by Law Roach

Naomi Osaka's custom Who Decides War outfit made her unmissable at the 2026 US Open.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Iverson's gray, baggy sweatsuits became the blueprint for Osaka, Roach, and Who Decides War co-founders, Téla D’Amore and Ev Bravado. Her sleeveless hoodie shared the same oversized silhouette—transformed with a court-touching train. The New York-based brand decorated its French terry fabric with distressed newspaper clippings, "representing both the accomplishments earned and the setbacks endured throughout Naomi’s path to this moment," D’Amore and Bravado shared in the press release.

Who Decides War also drew inspiration from two images of Iverson wearing his signature, red-and-black Sixers headband: "From there, we had roughly 30 hours to figure out the rest."

Naomi Osaka wore a hoodie with a train and a tulle skirt from Who Decides War at the 2026 US Open, styled by Law Roach

Don't miss the newspaper clipping atop Osaka's Who Decides War hoodie.

(Image credit: Sebastian Arriagada)

This year, some of Osaka's most memorable tennis kits boasted a statement-making tulle skirt (see: her outfits at the 2026 French Open and Wimbledon). The 28-year-old brought her bold skirt series to the US Open, too, slipping a white tulle maxi beneath the asymmetrical hoodie.

Naomi Osaka wore a hoodie with a train and a tulle skirt from Who Decides War at the 2026 US Open, styled by Law Roach

During a photoshoot with photographer Sebastian Arrigada, she wore the on-court outfit with black pointy pumps.

(Image credit: Sebastian Arriagada)

According to the press release, Osaka's look also referenced the Off-White Fall 2020 collection by Who Decides War's late mentor, Virgil Abloh, which reimagined "Arcteryx windbreakers into explosive gowns."

For the co-founders, "it felt important to nod to a hero of ours whose own path to success was similarly defined by a refusal to move within the expected current."

Naomi Osaka wore a hoodie with a train and a tulle skirt from Who Decides War at the 2026 US Open, styled by Law Roach

Somehow, the hoodie and tulle skirt worked in tandem.

(Image credit: Sebastian Arriagada)

Gigi Hadid wore the windbreaker and tulle skirt on the Off-White Fall 2020 runway that inspired Who Decides War

This Off-White windbreaker-skirt set inspired Who Decides War when creating Osaka's outfit.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

To accessorize the on-court outfit, Osaka paired the black-and-red headband with matching arm sleeves from Nike and pearl stud earrings. But in true Osaka style, she delivered a costume change before the first serve.

Naomi Osaka wore a hoodie with a train and a tulle skirt from Who Decides War at the 2026 US Open, styled by Law Roach

Much like Iverson, Osaka kept her accessories simple.

(Image credit: Sebastian Arriagada)

Switching from style setter to tennis phenom, Osaka revealed a black tank top and a metallic silver mini skirt (both by Nike) underneath the Who Decides War design. She completed the black color story with her namesake, Nike GP Challenge 1.5 "Naomi Osaka" sneakers. For her finishing touches, she traded the Iverson-inspired sweatband and arm sleeves for simpler black accessories.

Naomi Osaka wore a hoodie with a train and a tulle skirt from Who Decides War at the 2026 US Open, styled by Law Roach

Once it was time to play, Osaka traded the Who Decides War outfit for full Nike gear.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a look that unforgettable, it's no surprise Osaka won her first 2026 US Open match. She'll return to New York's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. ET, ready to reclaim her fashion icon crown. Stay tuned to see which designer joins Osaka on tennis's biggest stage next. With Roach by her side, it'll be her most memorable US Open yet.

Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.