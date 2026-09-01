Law Roach Brought Naomi Osaka's First 2026 US Open Outfit to Life in "Roughly 30 Hours"

After partnering with Roach, whom the tennis icon called a "creative force," the new collaborators decided on the brand Who Decides War to "deliver on what my wishes were, but with their interpretation," Osaka told Vogue.
For her women's singles match against Russia's Anastasia Zakharova, Osaka came out swinging on the fashion front. Spotlights inside New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium illuminated every angle of her one-of-one, pre-game design, which paid tribute to the NBA basketball "trailblazer" Allen Iverson: "He was an elite player on the court but also found a way to authentically merge culture, sports, and fashion," she told the publication.
Iverson's gray, baggy sweatsuits became the blueprint for Osaka, Roach, and Who Decides War co-founders, Téla D’Amore and Ev Bravado. Her sleeveless hoodie shared the same oversized silhouette—transformed with a court-touching train. The New York-based brand decorated its French terry fabric with distressed newspaper clippings, "representing both the accomplishments earned and the setbacks endured throughout Naomi’s path to this moment," D’Amore and Bravado shared in the press release.
Who Decides War also drew inspiration from two images of Iverson wearing his signature, red-and-black Sixers headband: "From there, we had roughly 30 hours to figure out the rest."
This year, some of Osaka's most memorable tennis kits boasted a statement-making tulle skirt (see: her outfits at the 2026 French Open and Wimbledon). The 28-year-old brought her bold skirt series to the US Open, too, slipping a white tulle maxi beneath the asymmetrical hoodie.
According to the press release, Osaka's look also referenced the Off-White Fall 2020 collection by Who Decides War's late mentor, Virgil Abloh, which reimagined "Arcteryx windbreakers into explosive gowns."
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For the co-founders, "it felt important to nod to a hero of ours whose own path to success was similarly defined by a refusal to move within the expected current."
To accessorize the on-court outfit, Osaka paired the black-and-red headband with matching arm sleeves from Nike and pearl stud earrings. But in true Osaka style, she delivered a costume change before the first serve.
Switching from style setter to tennis phenom, Osaka revealed a black tank top and a metallic silver mini skirt (both by Nike) underneath the Who Decides War design. She completed the black color story with her namesake, Nike GP Challenge 1.5 "Naomi Osaka" sneakers. For her finishing touches, she traded the Iverson-inspired sweatband and arm sleeves for simpler black accessories.
Nike
Nike Gp Challenge 1.5 "Naomi Osaka" Hard Court Tennis Shoes
In a look that unforgettable, it's no surprise Osaka won her first 2026 US Open match. She'll return to New York's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. ET, ready to reclaim her fashion icon crown. Stay tuned to see which designer joins Osaka on tennis's biggest stage next. With Roach by her side, it'll be her most memorable US Open yet.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.