Amal Clooney knows an investment-worthy blazer when she sees one. The human rights lawyer's wardrobe shows no shortage of the workwear staple. That's not to say Clooney only stacks her best blazers over office-tested trousers: On September 1, her timeless suit jacket—and its cool-girl color trend—transformed satin shorts from a summer-to-fall must-have at the 2026 Venice Film Festival.
Clooney, a regular festival attendee, arrived by boat in a single-breasted blazer and a silky short-and-tank set. The lightweight look (which may also be a jumpsuit), designed by Tom Ford according to Vogue, featured a scoop neckline, drawstring waistline, and thigh-sweeping length. The shoulder-padded blazer—in the same fern shade—gave her pajama-type bottoms a refined, Film Festival-worthy makeover.
Meanwhile, George Clooney, who will receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award at the opening ceremony on Sept. 2, kept it classic in a black polo shirt and cream-colored trousers.
Once Clooney had both feet on solid ground, photos revealed the rest of her look. Since the couple jetted straight from their Lake Como villa to Venice (a 30-minute flight), comfort-first travel attire wasn't required. She traded airport-friendly sneakers for croc stilettos, oversized sunglasses, and a metallic silver clutch.
Clooney isn't the only A-lister to slip a fall layer over silky shorts. Early on in the summer, Zendaya did the same—with yellow boxer-style shorts and a bomber jacket from Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2027 runway. Much like Clooney, the Emmy winner elevated the unconventional co-ord with pointy Christian Louboutin pumps.
By the time The Odyssey press tour kicked off in July, the high-low combination won over another actor—and no, it wasn't Zendaya. For one of the film's photocalls in Paris, her co-star, Charlize Theron, also sourced Tom Ford for a creamy button-down, cool blue shorts with a liquid-looking sheen, and a versatile black blazer. Tying the 'fit together, Theron accessorized with movie star sunglasses and lavender ankle-strap sandals.
Now, thanks to Clooney's trendy moss green color story, the VIP-approved pairing has more fall fashion potential than ever. However, you shouldn't wait for the next 60-degree day to sample silky blazers and shorts yourself. Shopping similar combinations below will take the stress out of summer-to-fall styling right away.
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Shop Silky Summer-to-Fall Blazers and Shorts Inspired by Amal Clooney
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.