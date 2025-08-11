In January 2022, HBO debuted The Gilded Age, a period drama chronicling the titular American era of decadence and societal change. Created by Downton Abbey's Julian Fellowes, the new series applied the upstairs-downstairs approach of his British hit to a few upper-class families in N.Y.C. at the turn of the 19th century, while highlighting the power struggle between new-money schemers, represented by Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon), as they clash with old-money scions, like Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski). (Also, props to The Gilded Age for including a rare depiction of upper-class Black Brooklyn society at the time!)

Three years later, The Gilded Age has reached new heights, with season 3 drawing in more viewers than ever and growing to surprisingly life-or-death stakes compared to the show's low-stakes beginnings. (Remember when season 1's finale hinged on getting Mrs. Astor to attend a ball?) Following the season 3 finale on August 10, 2025, fans are clamoring for news of the show's future. Below, read on for everything we know about The Gilded Age season 4 so far.

Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon) and Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) in season 3.

Has 'The Gilded Age' been renewed for season 4?

Yes! HBO announced the renewal on July 28, two weeks before the season 3 finale. The renewal came as the series continued to reach new viewership feats week after week. According to Deadline, ahead of the season 3 finale, The Gilded Age was "adding viewers at a rate nearly 50 percent higher than in previous seasons."

"We couldn’t be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights The Gilded Age has achieved this season,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films. "Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a 'cant-miss it' entertainment experience from week to week, and we’re delighted to continue exploring these characters’ grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season."

When will 'The Gilded Age' season 4 come out?

There's no official release date for season 4 yet, so the timeline for new episodes is unclear. In the past, season 1 premiered in January 2022, followed by season 2 in October 2023, and season 3 in June 2025. However, the 2023 Hollywood strikes contributed to the delay between seasons 2 and 3, so season 4 could likely arrive even sooner. Fingers crossed that new episodes could start airing in late 2026!

By the end of season 3, Gladys (Taissa Farmiga) is excited about her arranged marriage with Hector (Ben Lamb).

Which of the cast will return for 'The Gilded Age' season 4?

As of the season 3 finale, most of the show's stacked cast will likely return for season 4. This includes *deep breath*: Carrie Coon (Bertha Russell), Morgan Spector (George Russell), Taissa Farmiga (Gladys Russell), Harry Richardson (Larry Russell), Christine Baranski (Agnes van Rhijn), Cynthia Nixon (Ada Brook), Louisa Jacobson (Marian Brook), Blake Ritson (Oscar van Rhijn), Denée Benton (Peggy Scott), Audra McDonald (Dorothy Scott), Jordan Donica (Dr. William Kirkland), Ben Lamb (Hector, Duke of Buckingham), Kelley Curran (Enid Winterton), Kelli O'Hara (Aurora Fane), Donna Murphy (Mrs. Astor), Ben Ahlers (Jack Treacher), Douglas Sills (Monsieur Baudin), Celia Keenan-Bolger (Mrs. Bruce), Simon Jones (Mr. Bannister), Jack Gilpin (Church), Debra Monk (Armstrong), Phylicia Rashad (Elizabeth Kirkland), and Brian Stokes Mitchell (Frederick Kirland.)

Meanwhile, we'll have to wait and see if characters who were ousted from society will return in some capacity. Fingers crossed that Nathan Lane (Ward McAllister) will be back at some point!

Peggy (Denée Benton) and William (Jordan Donica) may get married in season 4.

What will 'The Gilded Age' season 4 be about?

Spoilers for The Gilded Age season 3 finale ahead. Season 3 of The Gilded Age ends with the unthinkable: The Russells may be done for good. After the show's most fascinating and ambitious couple spent the season at odds over their daughter Gladys's marriage, George recovers from being shot, but his near-death experience prompts him to leave his wife Bertha after her Newport Ball. The Russells's marriage is the best part of the show for most fans, so their separation and reconciliation (I'm manifesting it) will be a large part of season 4. (Also, George gets addicted to laudanum? We'll see.)

Both Russells shared their thoughts on the split in the hours following the season 3 finale. Morgan Spector was optimistic, telling TVLine, "Because we know how good this couple can be together, it would be really fascinating to see them spend a season figuring out how to get back to each other."

Meanwhile, when asked by Variety whether the pair will be able to put their differences aside, Carrie Coon answered, "I don’t know. It depends what George wants." She added of George's near-death revelations, "That feels very real to me in long-term relationships. One person can go through a very transformative experience that the other person doesn’t have access to, and it takes them a while to find their way back to each other."

Season 4 will also be a big season for engagements: Marian and Larry are still on course; Peggy is newly betrothed to her beau William (despite his mother's objections); and Oscar may be headed toward a lavender marriage with Enid. Also, despite her initial devastation at marrying a stranger, Gladys is happily pregnant by the season finale.

While speaking with Marie Claire about the season 3 finale, Taissa Farmiga shared her hopes for Gladys in season 4, including whether she might continue her arc in England or return to America. "What sets us apart from Downton Abbey is that it's American history, and I'm curious how much they [will] show Gladys in England, or would she be able to come back and, I don't know, bring some English manners and chaos to New York?" she said. "I hope I don't have to play pregnant too long. I don't want to have to wear a corset with a pregnancy belt. Let's just throw this out there—maybe Julian reads this. But also I'll do what I have to do!"

As for how Gladys will approach being a mother, Farmiga said, "I think she will be more inspired by George's parenting than by Bertha's parenting. I think she's going to want to give more of the emotional comfort that Bertha doesn't give, even though we know Bertha loves her children. She loves them so much, but sometimes a child needs a hug and a gentle smile, not like a firm guiding hand. Sometimes it's just acknowledging their feelings."