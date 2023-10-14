There’s a New ‘Suits’ Project in the Works—But Don’t Expect a Meghan Markle Return

Her acting career is likely over for good.

Meghan Markle on Suits
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Suits fans, get excited—it seems a spinoff of the show is in the works, multiple outlets report. Tatler reports that, after the successful renaissance of the show on Netflix this summer, NBC Universal has reportedly begun development on a new series, following the original, which aired from 2011 to 2019.

Meghan Markle on Suits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The legal drama—which perhaps is most known because it starred Meghan Markle as paralegal Rachel Zane—became the most streamed series in the U.S. for 12 weeks straight after arriving on Netflix in June. The show's renewed popularity has sparked NBC Universal’s interest in a new project, and Tatler reports that series creator Adam Korsch is in the early stages of development of the show, which will take the series from New York City to Los Angeles and “will not be a reboot or sequel,” Tatler reports. “It will instead be a companion piece, perhaps much like The Good Wife’s The Good Fight and Cheers’ Frasier.” The new project would actually become the third Suits show, following the one-season spinoff Pearson, which starred Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson and was set in Chicago; the third project will feature not just a new location but new characters, as well.

Meghan Markle on Suits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle on Suits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle on Suits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Markle left the series at the end of season seven, with her last episodes airing just one month before her wedding in May 2018. All of Meghan’s Suits castmates were in attendance when she married Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle on Suits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aside from Netflix, Suits is also available to stream on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock. Between those two streaming services, viewership for the show hit the 2.359-billion-minute mark, The Daily Mail reports. The series spans nine seasons and 134 episodes.

Topics
Meghan Markle
Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸