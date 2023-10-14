There’s a New ‘Suits’ Project in the Works—But Don’t Expect a Meghan Markle Return

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Suits fans, get excited—it seems a spinoff of the show is in the works, multiple outlets report. Tatler reports that, after the successful renaissance of the show on Netflix this summer, NBC Universal has reportedly begun development on a new series, following the original, which aired from 2011 to 2019.

The legal drama—which perhaps is most known because it starred Meghan Markle as paralegal Rachel Zane—became the most streamed series in the U.S. for 12 weeks straight after arriving on Netflix in June. The show's renewed popularity has sparked NBC Universal’s interest in a new project, and Tatler reports that series creator Adam Korsch is in the early stages of development of the show, which will take the series from New York City to Los Angeles and “will not be a reboot or sequel,” Tatler reports. “It will instead be a companion piece, perhaps much like The Good Wife’s The Good Fight and Cheers’ Frasier.” The new project would actually become the third Suits show, following the one-season spinoff Pearson, which starred Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson and was set in Chicago; the third project will feature not just a new location but new characters, as well.

Markle left the series at the end of season seven, with her last episodes airing just one month before her wedding in May 2018. All of Meghan’s Suits castmates were in attendance when she married Prince Harry.

