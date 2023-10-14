There’s a New ‘Suits’ Project in the Works—But Don’t Expect a Meghan Markle Return

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Suits fans, get excited—it seems a spinoff of the show is in the works, multiple outlets report. Tatler reports that, after the successful renaissance of the show on Netflix this summer, NBC Universal has reportedly begun development on a new series, following the original, which aired from 2011 to 2019.
The legal drama—which perhaps is most known because it starred Meghan Markle as paralegal Rachel Zane—became the most streamed series in the U.S. for 12 weeks straight after arriving on Netflix in June. The show's renewed popularity has sparked NBC Universal’s interest in a new project, and Tatler reports that series creator Adam Korsch is in the early stages of development of the show, which will take the series from New York City to Los Angeles and “will not be a reboot or sequel,” Tatler reports. “It will instead be a companion piece, perhaps much like The Good Wife’s The Good Fight and Cheers’ Frasier.” The new project would actually become the third Suits show, following the one-season spinoff Pearson, which starred Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson and was set in Chicago; the third project will feature not just a new location but new characters, as well.
Markle left the series at the end of season seven, with her last episodes airing just one month before her wedding in May 2018. All of Meghan’s Suits castmates were in attendance when she married Prince Harry.
Aside from Netflix, Suits is also available to stream on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock. Between those two streaming services, viewership for the show hit the 2.359-billion-minute mark, The Daily Mail reports. The series spans nine seasons and 134 episodes.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Friends Believe They Are a “Good Match” for This Reason
Things are “going great” for the twosome.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Britney Spears Turns Over the Narration of Her Audiobook to a Celebrity We Were, Admittedly, Not Expecting
“I stand with Britney,” the five-time Oscar nominated actress said.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry’s Longtime Friend Wasn’t Invited to Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding Reception—and Had Something to Say About It
He thought Harry was prioritizing relationships with celebrities like the Clooneys and Oprah Winfrey.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Reportedly in Talks to Move ‘Archetypes’ Podcast to Spotify Rival After Deal Collapses
The potential deal “could be worth millions.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Shares That “Being a Mom is the Most Important Thing in My Entire Life” at Archewell’s First In-Person Event Yesterday
Panel moderator Carson Daly called Meghan “a kick-ass woman” while onstage with her.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle's Political Ambitions Could Prove Really Thorny for Her Personal Life and Career, Expert Says
Still, nobody goes into politics 'cause it's easy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Let’s Settle This Once and For All: Prince Harry Wanted to Leave the Royal Family Long Before He Even Met Meghan Markle
The displaced blame—and especially the gross term “Megxit”—needs to stop.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Inside Meghan Markle’s “Hollywood Reinvention”—and What Matters Most to Her Professionally in Her Next Chapter
We’re likely on the cusp of a new Meghan era.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Be in NYC This Week to Discuss Mental Wellness—as the Prince and Princess of Wales Host an Event on the Same Topic, on the Same Day, Across the Pond
This is Harry and Meghan’s first return to New York City since their “near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi” in May.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Why Meghan Markle Should Wait to Release a Memoir, According to One PR Expert
It's not the right time, says Edward Coram-James.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Spotify CEO Suggests 'Archetypes' Didn't Make Consumers "Happy" Enough to Warrant a Second Season
Show business can be brutal.
By Iris Goldsztajn