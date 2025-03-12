Prince William Has a Surprising Claim to Fame After Claiming He's "Broken the Record" for This Activity
The Prince of Wales brought major dad energy to a Football Association event.
In a moment that would make any Guinness World Records official raise an eyebrow, Prince William has apparently added "high-five champion" to his royal résumé. On Tuesday, March 11, the Prince of Wales found himself mobbed by enthusiastic schoolchildren who apparently missed the memo about maintaining dignified royal protocol—not that dad of three William minded one bit.
The Prince of Wales joked that he'd "broken the record for the most amount of high fives in 10 minutes," and his hand must have been tingling after the impromptu palm-slapping marathon with pupils from Fibbersley Park Academy in Willenhall, England.
The royal visit centered around a referee training course at Sporting Khalsa FC in Willenhall—part of the Football Association's Reflective and Representative campaign running since July 2023. The initiative aims to recruit 1,000 people from diverse backgrounds into refereeing roles.
Between posing for selfies and receiving hugs, Prince William seemed particularly charmed by the homemade posters. One young football critic had clearly done their royal homework with a sign reading "Aston Villa is the best"—instantly winning a thumbs-up approval from the notorious Villa supporter.
Another budding sports analyst cut straight to the question of William's officiating abilities with a sign that read, "Hello Prince William, I hope you are a good ref, good luck."
The Prince of Wales went on to grab a whistle and take part in refereeing training, and also spoke to people whose careers have been impacted by the course. "We spoke about women in football, which I think is definitely growing," professional referee Levi Gray told the Mirror, adding she also chatted to William "about diversity events like this and how important it is that you can see it and believe it."
It's been a busy week for the Prince of Wales, who attended Monday's Commonwealth Day ceremony with Princess Kate, who made her return to the event after missing it in 2024. It was also announced that William will be heading for his first overseas visit of the year on March 20 and 21, when the prince will travel to Estonia. While the Princess of Wales won't be joining her husband for the trip, she's also got a new event on her calendar and will be attending the Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
No word yet on whether the FA will actually certify the prince as an official referee, but if his high-five skills are any indication of his athletic abilities, Premier League matches could get considerably more interesting.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
'Temptation Island' Is Back on Netflix and Bigger Than Ever—Meet the Couples and Tempters
The question isn't whether cheating goes down on the reality show, but how much?
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Dua Lipa Introduces the Sad-Girl Naked Dress
The pop star's new music video is a fashion-fueled ode to losing your mind over a crush.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Prince George Will Make History and Become the First Monarch to Have This Unusual Family Trait
The 11-year-old will one day mark a major royal first.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Is Heading to This Country for the First Time—But Princess Kate Won't be Joining Him
The visit is "off the table" for the Princess of Wales.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Discusses "Terrifying" Volunteering Experience at a Mental Health Helpline
"Some of those conversations lived with me for quite a long time afterwards."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
What Prince William's "Very Sad" Childhood Plea Reveals About His Parenting Style
Royal photographer Arthur Edwards shared a heartbreaking story about the future King in a new documentary.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Aim for "Normalizing Experiences" So Their Kids Don't Think They're "Elevated"
The princess is integrating her "Middleton upbringing and her family values."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Prince William Told a Young Fan "I'm Going to Get You in Trouble" at a Recent Event
"Go on, give me a hug."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Will Be "Emotional" at a Forthcoming Event With Kate Middleton, Says Royal Expert
"It will be one of the most important days in the royal calendar this year."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's "Fun and Mischievous" Behavior Shows How They're Able to ‘"Let Go"
The "tactile" couple showed off their bond in Wales.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Is Forced to Delete X Post After Snub
The Prince of Wales quickly reposted his Feb. 25 statement after leaving out one detail.
By Kristin Contino Published