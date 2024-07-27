Travis Kelce Felt Like an "American Idiot" Meeting Prince William
He described the royal using some pretty explicit language.
Back in June, Prince William took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to see Taylor Swift perform her Eras Tour at London’s Wembley Stadium. The royal trio were lucky enough to meet Swift backstage, where she took a sweet selfie with them. Swift's boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, was also included in the iconic photo, which was shared on social media. And it would seem that meeting the British royal family was quite the culture shock for Travis and his brother Jason Kelce.
During a new episode of their New Heights podcast, Travis opened up about what really went down backstage at the concert. “We met royalty guys," he proclaimed, via Cosmopolitan. "That's right, there was royalty at the show." As for what Prince William was like in person, Travis gave an interesting description of the royal, saying, "Dude, he was the coolest motherf*cker." He continued, "He was so cool!"
While the meeting took place at a casual event, rather than an official royal occasion, there was a degree of informality. However, Travis described having some nerves prior to meeting the royal family members. "I didn’t realize this, 'cause obviously we’re backstage meeting him, because he was there with little George and Charlotte, and they were an absolute delight to meet," he explained. "Wasn’t sure if I was supposed to like bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand."
Jason confirmed that they weren't required to "bow or curtsy" when meeting the prince and two of his children. "If it would have been like an official meeting of royalty event, then it would have been that," Jason explained on the podcast. "But I did still address him as Your Royal Highness. I've never felt emasculated. And I did. That was the closest I've ever been."
It would seem the royals had just as much fun as the Kelces did at Swift's Eras Tour. A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Princess Charlotte is a major Swiftie, and was incredibly excited to see the singer perform.
"Princess Charlotte is the huge Taylor Swift fan in the family," the source explained. "She has wanted to go to the concert for months, but with her mum being treated for cancer, this was a really special day to be able to celebrate her Papa's birthday like this."
