Prince Andrew recently announced his intention to relinquish all of his official royal titles, following new allegations regarding his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Now, royal experts are suggesting that King Charles and the monarchy might be in peril if Andrew's saga continues any longer.

Amidst suggestions that Prince Andrew will be forced to move out of his home, Royal Lodge, a palace source told the Express, "Everyone just wants the matter to be resolved." They continued, "The longer this is drawn out, the worse it is for His Majesty."

As for whether or not Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will actually leave Royal Lodge remains to be seen. However, a source told the outlet, "He's gone. It's a matter of when, not if."

The Express further claimed that Prince Andrew would be against moving further afield, as he hopes to remain close to his daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. "He is keen to stay in Windsor so that he can continue to ride on the estate's grounds, but he may struggle to afford the rent of even the smaller properties, such as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former home, Frogmore Cottage," the publication explained.

According to The Sun, royal experts also suggested that "Andrew is a danger to Charles," and "will ruin The King's legacy." The outlet explained, "The King's visit to the Vatican was overshadowed by questions about Prince Andrew's living arrangements."

Speaking to the outlet, a royal source claimed that Prince Andrew was stealing attention away from King Charles and the important work the Royal Family is trying to do. However, whether or not Charles will completely cut ties with his brother is unclear.