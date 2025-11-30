Does anyone else feel like they belong in two places at once? Six months ago, I moved out of New York City and returned home to Los Angeles. I'm a California girl through and through, but there's a part of me that very much belongs to the East Coast city. So, on a slight impulse, I booked a flight to JFK to live out my bicoastal dreams, my week-long schedule stacked with work meetings, photoshoots, and catching up with old friends. I took pit stops at my favorite restaurants, park benches, and museums (see my definitive New York City guide on my Substack, The Unmentionables), all while dressing the part for the best season in the city. (There's nothing as magical as fall in Manhattan.)

My checked baggage was ready for the unpredictable weather and my equally unpredictable social calendar. For a longer trip, I stick to a mix-and-match color palette of navy, creams, blacks, and browns, so I can pull pieces that all loosely go together. Ahead, I break down a few of the fall outfits I wore for a dose of city style inspiration.

For an Afternoon at the Met

(Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak)

My first apartment in the city was on 85th and York, and almost every day for a year, I would go on a walk through Central Park. This is what I miss most about living in New York City. I planned an afternoon at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which worked out perfectly, since it started to rain—once outside, though, this waterproof trench coat proved to be surprisingly functional. I love the idea of a coat making the outfit, à la The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. Leaning into '60s romanticism feels appropriate for the polished, classic attitude of the Upper East Side.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak ) (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak ) (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak ) (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak ) (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak )

For Martinis at The Odeon

(Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak)

I will never say no to a burger and martini from The Odeon. My dream night out: Getting overdressed to drink expensive cocktails with my girlfriends. Thankfully, dramatic dressing never needs to be quelled in NYC. This dress by Resa is the perfect amount of sexy; a long-sleeved maxi is fitting for the colder months, but the backless detail adds an element of surprise. Somehow, the loud print feels neutral to me. I styled it with straight hair, a red lip, and gold hoop earrings.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak ) (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak ) (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak ) (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak ) (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak )

For Meetings in Soho

(Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak)

In true New Yorker fashion, I found myself choosing practical outfits to withstand my daily 10,000 step count. I was commuting in from Brooklyn, but most of my meetings were in downtown Manhattan. A no-fuss look for me is a solid pair of loafers and vintage-inspired denim. I wish I owned this Aligne wool coat when I lived on the East Coast. Even after schlepping all day, there was an elegance to this outerwear that helped me feel so put-together.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak ) (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak ) (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak ) (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak ) (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak ) (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak )

(Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak)

I can’t believe that only a few months ago, I was living in the West Village—how fast life can change! Maybe it's because I'm single, but I think one should find pleasure in their time alone. I wanted to lean into that mystery with this faux fur coat that feels slightly '70s-inspired, so I paired it with these dark wash bootcut jeans I cannot stop wearing. From coffee at Bar Pisellino to a fashion event in Midtown, then back downtown for dinner at the Commerce Inn, this outfit effortlessly took me from day to night—an essential for city girls. Once again, the coat is the outfit!

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak ) (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak ) (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak ) (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak ) (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak ) (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak ) (Image credit: Kathryn Zahorak )