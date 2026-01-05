King Charles, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Could Reunite After Source Says U.K. Security Is "Nailed On" For Prince Harry

After years of court battles, Prince Harry's U.K. security could be reinstated in the near future. After a new review of the Duke of Sussex's taxpayer-funded police protection, sources have claimed that the royal is feeling confident about the situation—and that he's hoping for a reunion with his children and King Charles.

A source close to the Sussexes told the Mail on Sunday that when it comes to reinstating Harry's security, "It's now a formality." The insider continued, "Sources at the Home Office have indicated that security is now nailed-on for Harry."

In December, the duke was granted a full risk assessment by the U.K.'s Home Office, a move that came as a surprise to many since Prince Harry lost his appeal to reinstate his security last year. The last time Harry received a risk assessment was in 2020 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals.

King Charles and Prince Harry are pictured in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During his September 2025 visit to the U.K., a known stalker got close to Prince Harry on two occasions, prompting the duke to write to the U.K.'s Home Secretary and ask for his security to be reconsidered.

Once Prince Harry's risk assessment is complete, the U.K.'s Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) will make the final decision on his case. A ruling is expected in the coming weeks.

The Duke of Sussex has been open about how his lack of security in the U.K. has prevented him from bringing wife Meghan Markle and kids Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, back to his home country.

"If you knew about the kind of threats Harry and his children have been getting, then you would understand why he doesn't want to bring the kids over until police protection is granted," an insider told the Mail on Sunday.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meghan shared a holiday photo of her family on Instagram in December. (Image credit: Meghan/Instagram)

The children have not seen their grandfather, King Charles, since 2022, when they visited during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. If Prince Harry's police protection is reinstated, it would open doors for Archie and Lilibet to visit the U.K. once again.

But according to one source, the duke has also "made it clear that he would love his dad to come and visit him and the family" in California, according to the Sun. "He knows that they are strained, but he has mentioned several times a hope that his father can have a relationship with his grandchildren," the insider added.