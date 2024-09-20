Why Can’t We Stop Talking About Meghan Markle’s Emails?
A new story is calling into question an old allegation about the Duchess of Sussex's behavior. But it's time to move on.
Meghan Markle has been facing renewed scrutiny regarding her workplace conduct—particularly concerning her early-morning emails and a management style described by some as “dictator"-like—thanks to a recent story in The Hollywood Reporter. Of course, this isn't the first (or last) time the Duchess of Sussex's work behavior has been scrutinized by the press, but the recent buzz begs the question, why are we still talking about this?
It all started in 2018, when Markle was a senior member of the Royal Family with offices in Kensington Palace and was faced with workplace bullying accusations for her alleged treatment of staff, with much to do made of her sending off early-a.m. emails.
Journalist Valentine Low even wrote in his book Courtiers that the couple's former staff referred to themselves as "The Sussex Survivors Club." A palace investigation was launched into the accusations (although the results weren't released) and life moved on—or not.
Fast forward to this month, when The Hollywood Reporter released its story with the narrative that Josh Kettler was "chewed up" by the couple and left his job after just three months.
But even though Kettler was hired on a three-month trial basis and didn't report to Markle (the piece did refer to Harry as a "very, very charming person" with "no airs at all") somehow his departure is being blamed on the Duchess of Sussex.
"She’s absolutely relentless,” a source told the outlet, alleging the duchess "marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I’ve watched her reduce grown men to tears.”
Another insider claimed to The Hollywood Reporter that the duke enables his "terrible" wife, with the outlet noting she had a "reported penchant for noisy tantrums and angry 5 a.m. emails"—a narrative that was often reported during the early days of the Sussexes' marriage.
Sending emails at early hours may seem unusual to some. But for others it's when they feel most productive. Or maybe it's when Markle is trying to get her work done before her kids are up and about, a task any mom can relate to.
Moreover, labeling Markle as a “dictator” is not only reductive but unfair. Women in leadership roles—especially Black women—often face harsher scrutiny than their male counterparts, with their management styles frequently dissected in a way that can feel personal.
Assertiveness can be perceived as a threat when it comes from women, as many reading this story can likely appreciate. The expectation that Markle should fit into a mold of decorum that has been historically applied to women in the Royal Family only adds to the burden.
Prince Harry, who turned 40 on Sept. 15, has stressed his desire to focus on the future and the couple's charity work in his new decade, putting aside the drama with their departure from the Royal Family in the past. And for her part, Meghan is working on launching her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, in the coming months.
The Sussexes are moving on, so why can't we?
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
