Prince William and Princess Kate Have a "Healthy and Relatable Marriage" Despite "Fiery Rows," Royal Expert Says

A few days ago, a royal author revealed that Princess Kate sometimes treats her husband Prince William "like the fourth child," a comment which made quite a few waves among royal fans.

But royal expert Jennie Bond has brought a little good-humored perspective to those comments, joking to OK!, "Who doesn’t treat their husband like another toddler from time to time?!!"

Explaining her point of view, Bond added, "It’s well known that William can be hot tempered and certainly quite stubborn. Of course they have rows, which apparently can be quite fiery, but they are quickly over and peace is restored.

"I think it’s a sign of a healthy and relatable marriage. And, actually, there is an incredibly equal partnership."

Bond's comments come after royal author Tom Quinn shared that a former Kensington Palace staff member told him, "Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he's prone to tantrums."

Quinn also explained, "They do have rows. It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows.

"But, where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It's always kept under control."

While we can never know what goes on behind closed doors (for anyone, not just for royals), in public the Prince and Princess of Wales certainly seem to have a wonderful relationship.

In true British fashion, the royal spouses often show affection by teasing each other (like when Kate points out William's annoying habits) and being extremely competitive with everything.

Still, they sometimes show their more vulnerable side by engaging in some sweet PDA. All in all, their love is obvious to any onlooker—fiery rows or not.