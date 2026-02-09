A Surprise Royal Made an Appearance at Super Bowl 2026—And it Wasn't Prince Harry or Meghan Markle
California knows how to party.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Although the Super Bowl was held in California this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't attend the big game. But there was one member of the Royal Family who made an unexpected appearance in San Francisco on Sunday, February 8.
Princess Anne's son-in-law Mike Tindall—who is married to Anne's daughter, Zara—is a huge NFL fan, and the former England rugby player showed up in the stands on Sunday. In a photo on his Instagram Story, Mike wore a blue foam football helmet and a Bad Bunny lanyard as he posed with a friend at the Patriots vs. Seahawks showdown.
Mike's wife, Zara, was not pictured in the snapshot.
While it's unclear if Mike knows Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, the Middlesex, England-born coach made history Sunday night by becoming the first non-American coach to win a Super Bowl.
In 2022, Prince Harry and cousin Princess Eugenie attended another California Super Bowl, watching the Los Angeles Rams play against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 2022 game marked the first and only time the Duke of Sussex attended the big game, despite reports that the duke and duchess were set to attend this year's event.
However, Prince Harry did present the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award at the 13th Annual NFL Honors in 2024.
Although they didn't attend this year's Super Bowl, Meghan and Harry did make a surprise appearance at the World Series last fall. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wore matching Los Angeles Dodgers caps as they took in one of the World Series games, and Meghan later showed a video of them cheering for the Dodgers from home as their team clinched the championship.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.