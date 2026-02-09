A Surprise Royal Made an Appearance at Super Bowl 2026—And it Wasn't Prince Harry or Meghan Markle

Although the Super Bowl was held in California this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't attend the big game. But there was one member of the Royal Family who made an unexpected appearance in San Francisco on Sunday, February 8.

Princess Anne's son-in-law Mike Tindall—who is married to Anne's daughter, Zara—is a huge NFL fan, and the former England rugby player showed up in the stands on Sunday. In a photo on his Instagram Story, Mike wore a blue foam football helmet and a Bad Bunny lanyard as he posed with a friend at the Patriots vs. Seahawks showdown.

Mike's wife, Zara, was not pictured in the snapshot.

Mike Tindall (right) and a friend are pictured at Super Bowl 2026. (Image credit: Mike Tindall/Instagram)

Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry attend the 2022 Super Bowl. (Image credit: NBC)

While it's unclear if Mike knows Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, the Middlesex, England-born coach made history Sunday night by becoming the first non-American coach to win a Super Bowl.

In 2022, Prince Harry and cousin Princess Eugenie attended another California Super Bowl, watching the Los Angeles Rams play against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 2022 game marked the first and only time the Duke of Sussex attended the big game, despite reports that the duke and duchess were set to attend this year's event.

However, Prince Harry did present the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award at the 13th Annual NFL Honors in 2024.

Although they didn't attend this year's Super Bowl, Meghan and Harry did make a surprise appearance at the World Series last fall. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wore matching Los Angeles Dodgers caps as they took in one of the World Series games, and Meghan later showed a video of them cheering for the Dodgers from home as their team clinched the championship.