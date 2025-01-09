Zendaya and Tom Holland Cemented Their Love Story With Matching Tattoos Before Engagement

The world first learned of Zendaya's engagement to Tom Holland when the Euphoria star debuted a huge diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes. TMZ confirmed the happy news, revealing that the "romantic and intimate" proposal took place sometime "between Christmas and New Year's." Now, the couple's tattoo artist has opened up about the bespoke and very discreet tattoos Zendaya and Holland got back in November 2024.

Tattoo artist Lily Jarnryd spoke to People about Zendaya and Holland's new ink. "They were lovely to meet and it was a lot of fun!" Jarnryd told the outlet.

Zendaya's tiny "t" tattoo was visible in some of the photos taken on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet. For the event, Zendaya was styled by Law Roach and wore a custom citrus orange gown by Louis Vuitton. The strapless neckline revealed the actress's subtle tattoo just below her armpit. According to People, Holland has a tiny "z" tattoo at the top of his ribcage.

Zendaya's tiny "t" tattoo was visible at the 2025 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Holland proposed to Zendaya with an eye-catching ring from London-based jewelry designer Jessica McCormack . In fact, the unforgettable piece of jewelry appears to be the Jessica McCormack 5.02ct East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring , which can be found on the designer's website.

According to a source, Holland has always been certain in his love for Zendaya. "He's always been crazy about her," the source told People. "He always knew she was the one. They have something very special." The source continued, "Tom's always had this sweet way of letting the world know that Zendaya is his. Now, it's official—she really is!"

The recently engaged couple already have matching tattoos. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TMZ's sources, Holland decided to forgo "a big, over-the-top proposal," in favor of a private and "sweet moment" instead. And when it comes to wedding planning, Holland and Zendaya allegedly aren't in a rush. As the source noted, they've "both got a lot of Hollywood projects and commitments coming up."