Zendaya Handpicks an All-Time Classic Engagement Manicure to Debut Her Diamond at the 2025 Golden Globes
Her nail artist revealed the exact shade on Instagram.
Zendaya's blush pink BIAB nails on the 82nd Annual Golden Globes red carpet weren't simply one of the best beauty moments of the night. They were also a classic choice for debuting her diamond engagement ring from Tom Holland on the step-and-repeat.
The Challengers star accompanied her custom Louis Vuitton gown and 48-carats of Bulgari jewels with a stunning, 5-carat diamond ring in an East-West setting. Zendaya likely sensed her sparkler, valued at around $120,000, would fetch plenty of headlines—so she and nail artist Lisa Kon took the understated route for her engagement manicure beneath it. Kon filed Z's nails into an oval shape and set them with a custom, bubble bath pink BIAB (Builder in a Bottle) shade for long-lasting shine.
Pale pink nails are one of the most timeless engagement manicures for brides-to-be, even among A-listers. In December, Selena Gomez revealed she would say "Yes!" to marrying Benny Blanco with a marquise diamond ring and a similar pink manicure crafted by Tom Bachik. Nicola Peltz-Beckham and Hailey Bieber have also opted for peony-hued nails for their diamond ring reveals; the shades share Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's stamps of approval for official appearances as well.
On Instagram, Kon said Zendaya's look was more about the overall package than emphasizing her change in relationship status.
"For this occasion, I created a manicure that perfectly complemented her sophisticated style—minimalist yet striking, just like her," she captioned a photo of Zendaya in her Law Roach-styled ensemble. "It was an absolute honor to contribute to Zendaya’s breathtaking look for tonight’s ceremony. Her elegance, grace, and undeniable talent make her a true icon on and off the red carpet."
Kon noted Zendaya's exact shade was created in collaboration with The GelBottle, the proprietary brand for BIAB manicures. These polishes combine the hardworking durability of an acrylic manicure with the shine of gel polish, all in a bottle.
Nail artist Juanita Huber-Millet previously told Marie Claire that "BIAB is a great choice for those seeking a long-lasting, low-maintenance, natural-looking manicure that promotes nail strength and growth." With so many eyes on her new engagement ring in the future, Zendaya is going to need it.
Shop Nail Polish Inspired by Zendaya's Engagement Manicure
Look no further for an opulent take on the bubble bath engagement manicure. This light pink shade provided the base of Selena Gomez's engagement nails, which she debuted on Instagram in December.
Presenting the greatest common denominator in engagement (and wedding) manicures all over the world: Essie nail polish. Even the royal family is rumored to use this affordable shade for special events and ring reveals.
Do your blush pink engagement nails in runway fashion. This Gucci take on the shade is formulated for high-shine—perfect for the hundreds of photos you'll take (with or without a red carpet like Zendaya's).
Want the look without waiting for your nails to try? Consider these press-ons that have a similar shape to Zendaya's.
This slightly darker hue still offers a similar look to her fresh mani. One coat will provide a sheer wash of color.
OPI's "Bubble Bath" is an iconic hue for a reason: it goes with just about everything and works in any season.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
