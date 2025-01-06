Zendaya's blush pink BIAB nails on the 82nd Annual Golden Globes red carpet weren't simply one of the best beauty moments of the night. They were also a classic choice for debuting her diamond engagement ring from Tom Holland on the step-and-repeat.

The Challengers star accompanied her custom Louis Vuitton gown and 48-carats of Bulgari jewels with a stunning, 5-carat diamond ring in an East-West setting. Zendaya likely sensed her sparkler, valued at around $120,000, would fetch plenty of headlines—so she and nail artist Lisa Kon took the understated route for her engagement manicure beneath it. Kon filed Z's nails into an oval shape and set them with a custom, bubble bath pink BIAB (Builder in a Bottle) shade for long-lasting shine.

Zendaya walked the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress, a brand-new engagement ring, and a classic pink manicure. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pale pink nails are one of the most timeless engagement manicures for brides-to-be, even among A-listers. In December, Selena Gomez revealed she would say "Yes!" to marrying Benny Blanco with a marquise diamond ring and a similar pink manicure crafted by Tom Bachik. Nicola Peltz-Beckham and Hailey Bieber have also opted for peony-hued nails for their diamond ring reveals; the shades share Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's stamps of approval for official appearances as well.

On Instagram, Kon said Zendaya's look was more about the overall package than emphasizing her change in relationship status.

"For this occasion, I created a manicure that perfectly complemented her sophisticated style—minimalist yet striking, just like her," she captioned a photo of Zendaya in her Law Roach-styled ensemble. "It was an absolute honor to contribute to Zendaya’s breathtaking look for tonight’s ceremony. Her elegance, grace, and undeniable talent make her a true icon on and off the red carpet."

Nail artist Lisa Kon crafted the light pink hue with a polish from her own line. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kon noted Zendaya's exact shade was created in collaboration with The GelBottle, the proprietary brand for BIAB manicures. These polishes combine the hardworking durability of an acrylic manicure with the shine of gel polish, all in a bottle.

Nail artist Juanita Huber-Millet previously told Marie Claire that "BIAB is a great choice for those seeking a long-lasting, low-maintenance, natural-looking manicure that promotes nail strength and growth." With so many eyes on her new engagement ring in the future, Zendaya is going to need it.

