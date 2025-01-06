Zendaya Is Engaged to Tom Holland, and She Had the Sweetest Reaction to Engagement Ring Questions at the 2025 Golden Globes

Sources have since dished on the "intimate and romantic" proposal.

Zendaya wears a sparkly suit jacket while posing with fiance Tom Holland, who wears a leather jacket, and Zendaya poses solo at Golden Globes
(Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Zendaya's appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes was jaw-dropping for a plethora of reasons, including the fact she appeared to be wearing a diamond engagement ring. Now, TMZ is reporting that Zendaya and Tom Holland are officially engaged, with sources dishing on how the romantic proposal went down.

According to the outlet, Zendaya's Spider-Man co-star proposed sometime "between Christmas and New Year's." The outlet's source suggested that Holland dropped to "one knee in a very intimate setting in one of Zendaya's family homes in the United States."

The low-key couple apparently kept their special moment "romantic and intimate," with Holland avoiding "a big, over-the-top proposal." TMZ's sources claimed that no-one else was present for the proposal, which "was just a sweet moment between Tom and Zendaya."

Fans of the couple allegedly shouldn't expect a wedding anytime soon, however. Per TMZ, wedding planning is yet to begin as the successful pair have "both got a lot of Hollywood projects and commitments coming up."

Zendaya at the 2025 Golden Globe awards wearing a louis vuitton dress and her engagement ring

Zendaya debuted her engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Zendaya hit the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet solo, the internet was abuzz with engagement rumors on account of her huge new ring.

The Los Angeles Times excitedly shared Zendaya's reaction to engagement ring questions at the event. "As Zendaya exited the ballroom, a recently engaged [Los Angeles] Times reporter held up her left ring finger and pointed at it," the outlet reported. "The actor responded by flashing her own bling on her left hand, doing a sort of jazz-fingers motions." The publication continued, "'Are you engaged?' the Times asked. She kept showing her ring, smiled coyly and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously."

Zendaya wearing a burgundy dress with Tom Holland

Tom Holland's proposal was reportedly "intimate and romantic."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the star-studded occasion, Zendaya made a ton of best-dressed lists by effortlessly channeling Old Hollywood glamour. Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya wore a custom Louis Vuitton citrus orange gown, which she accessorized with a diamond and emerald Bulgari necklace, and her engagement ring, of course.

Holland has been nothing but complimentary about Zendaya, recently describing her as "the best thing that ever happened to me." The pair were first linked after meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. After several years of rumors, Holland and Zendaya confirmed they were dating in 2021, and have been inseparable since then.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸