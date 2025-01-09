Less than a day after Zendaya made the 2025 Golden Globes best-dressed list by debuting a 5-carat diamond engagement ring from Tom Holland on the red carpet, she commenced her anti-bridal engagement style era in a Dior blazer and lacy skirt. Not that the star paid much attention to her goth-chic vintage outfit. Like the rest of us, she was infatuated with her ring. Videos of the Challengers star showed her discussing the film at a Jan. 6 panel while gazing lovingly down at the gem glittering on her left hand.

Zendaya has ample reason to be hypnotized by her East-West set, emerald-cut engagement ring. A bit of sleuthing revealed it hails from Jessica McCormack, a London-based jewelry designer whose pieces have enchanted A-listers since 2008.

Zendaya's Jessica McCormack engagement ring is in an East-West setting. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica McCormack jewelry has united celebrities from Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, to Victoria Beckham and Zoë Kravitz with vintage-inspired cuts and quality gemstones. She opened her label after working in the jewelry department of the luxury auction behemoth Sotheby's. There, according to McCormack's website, she developed a deep appreciation of antique jewelry. Revering the statement pieces of the past is also in her DNA: McCormack's childhood was spent in New Zealand, where her father was an auctioneer.

"One of the reasons I started designing jewelry was to reinvigorate some of the antique jewelry making techniques I had discovered during my time at the jewelry department at Sotheby’s," McCormack says on her website. "I wanted to recreate them, but in designs that made them relevant and wearable for women today."

Zendaya debuted her Jessica McCormack engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, at her label's townhouse in London's Carlos Place, Jessica McCormack's team crafts bespoke, destined-to-be-heirloom pieces with Georgian goldsmithing techniques. Her team has more than 150 years of combined design experience; many of the methods they use to handcraft each piece have otherwise faded away from the modern jewelry-making process.

Of all the pieces under the Jessica McCormack label, her signature button-back engagement rings are the most popular. Zendaya had even "liked" photos of McCormack's engagement rings on Instagram nearly three years before receiving her own. The specific piece Tom Holland eventually gave her at a private proposal appears to be the Jessica McCormack 5.02ct East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring, listed on the designer's website.

"The perfect modern engagement ring, the East-West Diamond Button Back is beloved by cool brides for its pared-back, non-traditional aesthetic," McCormack says online. "But we also love it worn on any finger, whether as a less-is-more cocktail ring, or paired with denim and trainers to elevate an off-duty look." The exact price is not listed, but a representative for Jared told Marie Claire it could be at least $120,000.

The 5-carat ring is valued at least at $120,000, with some estimates going up to $200,000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica McCormack's designs are revered throughout Hollywood, with or without a relationship milestone to go with them. Elsewhere on the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet, Zoë Kravitz wore custom earrings and an engagement-style ring by the designer.

"I want to work with Jessica on everything," Kravitz told Harper's Bazaar UK. "I think she is one of the most talented and inspired jewelry artists we have today."

Zoë Kravitz, Jessica McCormack's first ambassador, wore the designer to the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other celebrities who seem to agree include Victoria Beckham (with emerald earrings), Billie Eilish (with a heart-shaped necklace), and Meghan Markle. The latter star has worn Jessica McCormack pieces at least three times: a diamond pendant to give a speech during her official New Zealand visit in 2018, a sapphire ring to cheer on Serena Williams at Wimbledon the same year, and finally, ruby earrings to attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance in 2019.

Meghan Markle attended the 2019 Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance wearing a dainty pair of Jessica McCormack earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Women with the world's eyes on them trust Jessica McCormack for their most important events and red carpets. If Zendaya joined the list pre-nuptials, she may even source a bespoke wedding band from the designer to match that headline-making engagement ring.