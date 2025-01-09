Who Is Jessica McCormack, Zendaya's Engagement Ring Designer? A Celebrity-Beloved Jeweler
Her pieces have also been worn by Zoë Kravitz, Meghan Markle, and Victoria Beckham.
Less than a day after Zendaya made the 2025 Golden Globes best-dressed list by debuting a 5-carat diamond engagement ring from Tom Holland on the red carpet, she commenced her anti-bridal engagement style era in a Dior blazer and lacy skirt. Not that the star paid much attention to her goth-chic vintage outfit. Like the rest of us, she was infatuated with her ring. Videos of the Challengers star showed her discussing the film at a Jan. 6 panel while gazing lovingly down at the gem glittering on her left hand.
Zendaya has ample reason to be hypnotized by her East-West set, emerald-cut engagement ring. A bit of sleuthing revealed it hails from Jessica McCormack, a London-based jewelry designer whose pieces have enchanted A-listers since 2008.
Jessica McCormack jewelry has united celebrities from Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, to Victoria Beckham and Zoë Kravitz with vintage-inspired cuts and quality gemstones. She opened her label after working in the jewelry department of the luxury auction behemoth Sotheby's. There, according to McCormack's website, she developed a deep appreciation of antique jewelry. Revering the statement pieces of the past is also in her DNA: McCormack's childhood was spent in New Zealand, where her father was an auctioneer.
"One of the reasons I started designing jewelry was to reinvigorate some of the antique jewelry making techniques I had discovered during my time at the jewelry department at Sotheby’s," McCormack says on her website. "I wanted to recreate them, but in designs that made them relevant and wearable for women today."
Now, at her label's townhouse in London's Carlos Place, Jessica McCormack's team crafts bespoke, destined-to-be-heirloom pieces with Georgian goldsmithing techniques. Her team has more than 150 years of combined design experience; many of the methods they use to handcraft each piece have otherwise faded away from the modern jewelry-making process.
Of all the pieces under the Jessica McCormack label, her signature button-back engagement rings are the most popular. Zendaya had even "liked" photos of McCormack's engagement rings on Instagram nearly three years before receiving her own. The specific piece Tom Holland eventually gave her at a private proposal appears to be the Jessica McCormack 5.02ct East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring, listed on the designer's website.
"The perfect modern engagement ring, the East-West Diamond Button Back is beloved by cool brides for its pared-back, non-traditional aesthetic," McCormack says online. "But we also love it worn on any finger, whether as a less-is-more cocktail ring, or paired with denim and trainers to elevate an off-duty look." The exact price is not listed, but a representative for Jared told Marie Claire it could be at least $120,000.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Jessica McCormack's designs are revered throughout Hollywood, with or without a relationship milestone to go with them. Elsewhere on the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet, Zoë Kravitz wore custom earrings and an engagement-style ring by the designer.
"I want to work with Jessica on everything," Kravitz told Harper's Bazaar UK. "I think she is one of the most talented and inspired jewelry artists we have today."
Other celebrities who seem to agree include Victoria Beckham (with emerald earrings), Billie Eilish (with a heart-shaped necklace), and Meghan Markle. The latter star has worn Jessica McCormack pieces at least three times: a diamond pendant to give a speech during her official New Zealand visit in 2018, a sapphire ring to cheer on Serena Williams at Wimbledon the same year, and finally, ruby earrings to attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance in 2019.
Women with the world's eyes on them trust Jessica McCormack for their most important events and red carpets. If Zendaya joined the list pre-nuptials, she may even source a bespoke wedding band from the designer to match that headline-making engagement ring.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Mikey Madison's Accessory Game Is Unmatched
The breakout star paired feathered pumps and a $22,800 diamond ring.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
The Fashion Trends That Will Shape 2025
No crystal ball needed—our style experts have a clear vision of what's to come.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Anne Hathaway Goes Full Audrey Hepburn
Ariana Grande isn't the only one making this reference.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
J.Crew's Araks Lingerie Collab Is a Valentine You Can Send Yourself
The label teamed up with Araks to design decadent silk bralettes.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Wraps Up in a $5,900 Cashmere Robe and Hailey Bieber's Investment Ballet Flats
Cozy, comfortable, and quite expensive.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Self-Taught Designer Behind Taylor Swift's Custom Chiefs Jacket Just Officially Launched Her Own Brand
Off Season, designed by the maker of Swift's coat, just launched.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Pairs a $1,590 Clutch by Her Favorite Designer With a Rising Heel Trend
This pair will convince you to quit flats for good.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Zendaya's Engagement Style Era Starts Anti-Bridal, Pairing Her East-West Diamond Ring to a Dior Black Blazer and Lacy Skirt
Her first look post-ring reveal is head-to-toe black.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Hailey Bieber Shows Off the Sold-Out Saint Laurent Bag Every Fashion Girl Wants With a Leather Trench and $820 Ballet Flats by The Row
She snagged hers last fall.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zendaya's Massive Diamond Engagement Ring From Tom Holland Has an Even Bigger Valuation
It's valued at an eye-watering sum.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
The 10 Best Golden Globes 2025 After-Party Looks, From Lace Naked Dresses to Old Hollywood Minis
From lace naked dresses to Old Hollywood minis.
By Halie LeSavage Published