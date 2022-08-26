Ryan Reynolds Is Literally So in Love With Blake Lively

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I know nobody has said "couple goals" since 2017, but surely we can make an exception for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds?

ICYMI, the Gossip Girl actress turned 35 on Aug. 25, and she's been celebrating for weeks already—starting with a trip to Disneyland with her sister.

On the actual day, her husband of 10 years took to Instagram to wish his dear wife a happy birthday, and I'm honestly weeping at the words he chose to dedicate to her. Like??? He's so in love????

"Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented," he wrote. "Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again."

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

As cute as the mutual trolling between the spouses is, I think I love it more when they're sincere about their beautiful feelings for each other. Love is nice, ya know?

Still, a sliver of trolling managed to slip into Reynolds' birthday post for Lively.

He shared a bunch of adorable intimate photos of the two of them attending various dressy events, as well as just spending some quality time together at restaurants or on city walks.

But in and among the cute, normal, smiling pics, the Deadpool actor shared a photo of a sleeping or resting Lively with some curly kale leaves covering her eyes and nose—a next-gen sleep mask perhaps?

Her Disneyland-going sister commented, "I always said lettuce green was her color. She never listened to me."

As for Lively herself, she posted an amazing bikini pic on her birthday, in which she's standing by a pool with some gorgeous palm trees in the background. A pretty good birthday, then.