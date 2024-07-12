Blake Lively Borrows Ryan Reynolds's Floral Shirt—and Styles It With $1,102 Versace Heels

She also reveals Gigi Hadid has been inspiring her press tour fashion.

Blake Lively wears a bode floral suit and versace heels
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
inNews

Of all the ways Blake Lively could method dress as her It Ends With Us character, a florist named Lily Bloom, borrowing a shirt from husband Ryan Reynolds may not be what comes to mind. Yet she did just that and pulled it off with some luxury accessories—specifically, $1,102 caged Versace heels.

Blake Lively dipped into her husband's side of the walk-in closet for a promotional photoshoot she shared via Instagram on Thursday, July 11. In a caption accompanying photos where she reviews floral collages and poses with a movie tie-in version of the It Ends With Us book, Lively revealed that her brocade shirt jacket and coordinating shorts came from the insider-beloved fashion brand Bode. And, that the shirt belongs to Reynolds.

Blake Lively wears a Bode shirt borrowed from Ryan Reynolds with matching shorts and Versace heels while promoting her movie It Ends With Us

Blake Lively shared photos on her Instagram from a promotional event for her new movie, It Ends With Us, wearing a floral suit by Bode.

(Image credit: @blakelively)

Floret Brocade Sport Coat
Bode Floret Brocade Sport Coat

a model stands in front of a white backdrop wearing a pair of floral brocade shorts and ballet flats
Bode Off-White Floret Brocade Shorts

"@bode thank you for the coolest short suit. And @vancityreynolds thank you for donating your @bode shirt for me to layer with said suit," Lively wrote.

The actress matched a cropped black tube top and towering Versace heels—valued at $1,102—with the suit's moody florals. She wore her hair down in her signature loose waves.

Blake Lively poses with women working on the It Ends With Us film adaptation while wearing a Bode shirt borrowed from Ryan Reynolds and a pair of Versace heels

Lively layered her husband's shirt over a black tube crop top.

(Image credit: @blakelively)

Fits Everybody Bandeau | Onyx
Skims Fits Everybody Bandeau

Leather Cage Sandals
Versace Leather Cage Sandals

Blake Lively's followers may have noticed that her fashion has been extra floral over the past few months. During the Tribeca Film Festival, she wore a colorful pajama suit printed with blossoms and tiny double-C Chanel logos. She also tried a pair of cut-out floral Valentino jeans, valued at $19,000, for an early press event. According to her latest Instagram caption, it's part of a bigger pattern.

Blake Lively sits in a chair holding a copy of the book It Ends With Us while wearing a shirt she borrowed from husband Ryan Reynolds along with strappy Versace heels

Lively has been wearing florals to method dress as her character, Lily Bloom.

(Image credit: @blakelively)

Lively noted that she's starting a "month of floral fashion" in the lead up to It Ends With Us's August premiere. "Givin’ you all the full Lily Bloom style in real life," she said. Her caption went on to mention her husband, Ryan Reynolds and close friend Gigi Hadid, as well as the interiors companies Pierce & Ward and House of Hackney, as "inspo" for her botanical style references.

"Now you can’t unsee it…☺️ Feminine and masculine. Maximalist and minimalist. Excessive and utility. A woman who is all things, all at once," Lively wrote.

blake lively wearing a chanel pajama suit covered in florals at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival dinner

Lively wore a maximalist, printed Chanel pajama suit to a Tribeca Film Festival dinner hosted by the brand.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Referencing her florist character with petal-adorned clothing is Blake Lively's way of tapping into Hollywood's "method dressing" trend. Actors have spent the past year getting into character on the red carpet, choosing outfits that obliquely or subtly nod to their roles onscreen. Sometimes the reference comes from the designer's backstory; other times it's in a surface level pattern or color connecting to the plot. Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour and Zendaya's outfits for Dune and Challengers surfaced some of the more over-the-top examples. Meanwhile, Anya Taylor-Joy and Daisy Edgar Jones have recently tried subdued takes on the self-referential styling move.

Those other actors work with stylists; Blake Lively styles herself. Her freewheeling approach to fashion is so singular, she joked that it influenced Ryan Reynolds in his upcoming movie in her Instagram caption. "I hear I was his inspo for Wade Wilson in @deadpoolmovie 3 😵‍💫 I guess we’ll just have to wait and see…" The borrowing goes both ways.

Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

