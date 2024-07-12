Blake Lively Borrows Ryan Reynolds's Floral Shirt—and Styles It With $1,102 Versace Heels
She also reveals Gigi Hadid has been inspiring her press tour fashion.
Of all the ways Blake Lively could method dress as her It Ends With Us character, a florist named Lily Bloom, borrowing a shirt from husband Ryan Reynolds may not be what comes to mind. Yet she did just that and pulled it off with some luxury accessories—specifically, $1,102 caged Versace heels.
Blake Lively dipped into her husband's side of the walk-in closet for a promotional photoshoot she shared via Instagram on Thursday, July 11. In a caption accompanying photos where she reviews floral collages and poses with a movie tie-in version of the It Ends With Us book, Lively revealed that her brocade shirt jacket and coordinating shorts came from the insider-beloved fashion brand Bode. And, that the shirt belongs to Reynolds.
"@bode thank you for the coolest short suit. And @vancityreynolds thank you for donating your @bode shirt for me to layer with said suit," Lively wrote.
The actress matched a cropped black tube top and towering Versace heels—valued at $1,102—with the suit's moody florals. She wore her hair down in her signature loose waves.
Blake Lively's followers may have noticed that her fashion has been extra floral over the past few months. During the Tribeca Film Festival, she wore a colorful pajama suit printed with blossoms and tiny double-C Chanel logos. She also tried a pair of cut-out floral Valentino jeans, valued at $19,000, for an early press event. According to her latest Instagram caption, it's part of a bigger pattern.
Lively noted that she's starting a "month of floral fashion" in the lead up to It Ends With Us's August premiere. "Givin’ you all the full Lily Bloom style in real life," she said. Her caption went on to mention her husband, Ryan Reynolds and close friend Gigi Hadid, as well as the interiors companies Pierce & Ward and House of Hackney, as "inspo" for her botanical style references.
"Now you can’t unsee it…☺️ Feminine and masculine. Maximalist and minimalist. Excessive and utility. A woman who is all things, all at once," Lively wrote.
Referencing her florist character with petal-adorned clothing is Blake Lively's way of tapping into Hollywood's "method dressing" trend. Actors have spent the past year getting into character on the red carpet, choosing outfits that obliquely or subtly nod to their roles onscreen. Sometimes the reference comes from the designer's backstory; other times it's in a surface level pattern or color connecting to the plot. Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour and Zendaya's outfits for Dune and Challengers surfaced some of the more over-the-top examples. Meanwhile, Anya Taylor-Joy and Daisy Edgar Jones have recently tried subdued takes on the self-referential styling move.
Those other actors work with stylists; Blake Lively styles herself. Her freewheeling approach to fashion is so singular, she joked that it influenced Ryan Reynolds in his upcoming movie in her Instagram caption. "I hear I was his inspo for Wade Wilson in @deadpoolmovie 3 😵💫 I guess we’ll just have to wait and see…" The borrowing goes both ways.
