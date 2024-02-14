Blake Lively Responds to Ryan Reynolds' Super Bowl Joke: "Honey I'm Home"

Ryan didn't get the last laugh.

Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl 2024.
Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl
By Fleurine Tideman
Has anyone seen Ryan Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively?

Just the whole world watching the Super Bowl; the famous actress joined the Taylor Swift squad in their VIP box on Sunday.

Lively and Swift were joined by many other famous faces, such as Ice Spice, Lana del Rey, and Ashley Avignone, while they cheered of Travis Kelce and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Well, Reynolds clearly wasn't too pleased to be left at home by his wife, as he took to Instagram to make one of his famous jokes.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively at the Super Bowl.

Blake Lively hugs Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl.

The trailer for Deadpool 3 had been one of the ad spots during the NFL title game, and Reynolds shared a photo of himself in front of that trailer, asking "Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer?”

He then added, "Also has anyone seen my wife?” 

Reynolds later shared a photo of Lively's arm, featuring multiple gold bangles and a Deadpool charm, and captioned it, "Found my wife."

But Lively is never one to let Reynolds have the last laugh. Upon returning to their NYC apartment, Lively posted her own response: she posed in front of the same Deadpool trailer, with the text, "Honey, I'm home. My day was good. Yours?"

The tracksuit is gone, but Lively is still in Chiefs red and sporting her '80s mussed curls.

Blake Lively's Instagram Story.

Blake Lively's Instagram Story post-Super Bowl.

