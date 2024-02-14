Blake Lively Responds to Ryan Reynolds' Super Bowl Joke: "Honey I'm Home"

Has anyone seen Ryan Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively?
Just the whole world watching the Super Bowl; the famous actress joined the Taylor Swift squad in their VIP box on Sunday.
Lively and Swift were joined by many other famous faces, such as Ice Spice, Lana del Rey, and Ashley Avignone, while they cheered of Travis Kelce and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Well, Reynolds clearly wasn't too pleased to be left at home by his wife, as he took to Instagram to make one of his famous jokes.
The trailer for Deadpool 3 had been one of the ad spots during the NFL title game, and Reynolds shared a photo of himself in front of that trailer, asking "Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer?”
He then added, "Also has anyone seen my wife?”
Reynolds later shared a photo of Lively's arm, featuring multiple gold bangles and a Deadpool charm, and captioned it, "Found my wife."
A post shared by Ryan Reynolds
A photo posted by vancityreynolds on
But Lively is never one to let Reynolds have the last laugh. Upon returning to their NYC apartment, Lively posted her own response: she posed in front of the same Deadpool trailer, with the text, "Honey, I'm home. My day was good. Yours?"
The tracksuit is gone, but Lively is still in Chiefs red and sporting her '80s mussed curls.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
