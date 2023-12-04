Ryan Reynolds Once Again Proved He Is The Funniest Hollywood Husband

What do you get when you mix a teaspoon of Gossip Girl with a dash of Deadpool? The most hilarious couple in Hollywood, also known as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
Everyone looks forward to their annual birthday posts, where they manage to bring out the best (and worst) of each other. But Reynolds decided to grace us with a little humor earlier this year, and seized a golden opportunity.
Lively recently attended the premiere of Beyoncé's concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, and took a photo with her bestie, Taylor Swift. The photo showed the famous friends looking glammed up and posing on a couch. A great girl's night out.
Well, the boys left at home got a good laugh, as a fan edited Ryan Reynolds and Travis Kelce's faces onto the pair. Reynolds, never one to turn down a funny photo, shared the edit on his Instagram story with the caption, "I feel like I should remember this."
Honestly, this edit is so well done that it had me confused for a moment! Reynolds also made sure to tag the creator so they could enjoy their five minutes of fame (and applause).
I hope this means Reynolds and Kelce are getting on well, and that we can expect more double dates in the future—perhaps with a real photo of the two!
Fleurine Tideman
