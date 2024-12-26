Ryan Reynolds Subtly Hinted at How He's Feeling Amid Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' Lawsuit on Instagram

Even though he hasn't made any official comments on Blake Lively's It Ends With Us lawsuit, Ryan Reynolds may still have found a subtle way to share a clue about how he's feeling amid the drama.

On Monday, December 23, Reynolds shared his first post to social media since news of Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni broke—a call to fans encouraging them to donate to the SickKids Foundation.

Although the post itself didn't have anything to do with his wife's legal issues, some who read it felt like it still offered insight into the actor's mood amid the legal action, thanks to a subtle line in which the actor references "a time I really didn’t feel like putting the [Deadpool] suit on."

“It’s almost Christmas Eve. Last day to donate to [SickKids Foundation],” Reynolds wrote in the post, which also included a promotional video the actor originally posted on December 12 encouraging donations to the organization that he made with his eight-year-old daughter, Inez, featuring the pair dressed as Deadpool and Kidpool (per People).

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) A photo posted by on

“Thank you [Bryan Rowland] for directing this amazing little piece during a time I really didn’t feel like putting the suit on,” he continued in the Instagram Story post. "Thank you [Lynda Carter] for your time, grace and talent. Thank you to my daughter for being such a good person despite your dad asking you to swear (for a good cause).”

Ryan Reynolds' first social media post in the wake of his wife, Blake Lively's, sexual harassment lawsuit against 'It Ends With Us' co-star and director Justin Baldoni. (Image credit: Instagram / @vancityreynolds)

Reynolds, who shares four children with Lively (in addition to the actor's "Kidpool" co-star Inez, the couple also shares two other daughters, James, 10 and Betty, 5, and one son Olin, 1), may being keeping any public references to the lawsuit cryptic, but sources say he's been nothing but directly and emphatically supportive of his wife behind-the-scenes as she's dealt with these issues, from what she describes in legal documents as "a hostile work environment" with Baldoni to the current stress that would naturally come with the lawsuit itself.

"Ryan is always her rock," a source close to the could told People just two days after news of Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni broke. "They have such a special relationship. He's very proud of her in so many ways."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And, FWIW, the lack of public comment from Reynolds about the lawsuit seems to be in-line with how Lively wants to handle the case for now. Going into the holidays, the People source said Lively's goal was "to just focus on making Christmas special for her children" and that "for now, she's said what needed to be said."