Ryan Reynolds Subtly Hinted at How He's Feeling Amid Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' Lawsuit on Instagram
The actor shared a cryptic line about about "a time I really didn’t feel like putting the [Deadpool] suit on" in a post on his Instagram Story.
Even though he hasn't made any official comments on Blake Lively's It Ends With Us lawsuit, Ryan Reynolds may still have found a subtle way to share a clue about how he's feeling amid the drama.
On Monday, December 23, Reynolds shared his first post to social media since news of Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni broke—a call to fans encouraging them to donate to the SickKids Foundation.
Although the post itself didn't have anything to do with his wife's legal issues, some who read it felt like it still offered insight into the actor's mood amid the legal action, thanks to a subtle line in which the actor references "a time I really didn’t feel like putting the [Deadpool] suit on."
“It’s almost Christmas Eve. Last day to donate to [SickKids Foundation],” Reynolds wrote in the post, which also included a promotional video the actor originally posted on December 12 encouraging donations to the organization that he made with his eight-year-old daughter, Inez, featuring the pair dressed as Deadpool and Kidpool (per People).
A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)
A photo posted by on
“Thank you [Bryan Rowland] for directing this amazing little piece during a time I really didn’t feel like putting the suit on,” he continued in the Instagram Story post. "Thank you [Lynda Carter] for your time, grace and talent. Thank you to my daughter for being such a good person despite your dad asking you to swear (for a good cause).”
Reynolds, who shares four children with Lively (in addition to the actor's "Kidpool" co-star Inez, the couple also shares two other daughters, James, 10 and Betty, 5, and one son Olin, 1), may being keeping any public references to the lawsuit cryptic, but sources say he's been nothing but directly and emphatically supportive of his wife behind-the-scenes as she's dealt with these issues, from what she describes in legal documents as "a hostile work environment" with Baldoni to the current stress that would naturally come with the lawsuit itself.
"Ryan is always her rock," a source close to the could told People just two days after news of Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni broke. "They have such a special relationship. He's very proud of her in so many ways."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
And, FWIW, the lack of public comment from Reynolds about the lawsuit seems to be in-line with how Lively wants to handle the case for now. Going into the holidays, the People source said Lively's goal was "to just focus on making Christmas special for her children" and that "for now, she's said what needed to be said."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Princess Diana's Brother Pays Tribute to the Late Royal With Christmas Visit to Her Grave at Althorp House
"Good place to sit on Christmas Eve during a quiet moment."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kristen Bell's 'Wicked'-Inspired Christmas Tree Must Be Seen to Be Believed
You might say it's "swankified."
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
How Taylor Swift Celebrated Travis Kelce's Record-Breaking Moment During the Christmas Game on Social Media
The singer showed her excitement for her boyfriend's accomplishment with a like-spree.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Ryan Reynolds Has Been Blake Lively’s “Rock” and Is “Very Proud of Her” Amid ‘It Ends With Us’ Ordeal
"They have such a special relationship."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Blake Lively’s ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Costars “Stand With Her” Amid Her Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni
"Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Hugh Jackman Weighs in on Martha Stewart and Ryan Reynolds' Low-Stakes Feud
Oh, no.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Blake Lively Admits She Went to Extreme Measures for Plump Lips in High School
The 'Gossip Girl' alum said she was "committed to bad ideas."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $1 Million to Hurricanes Helene and Milton Relief
A charity has thanked them for their support.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Blake Lively Celebrates Her 37th Birthday at Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Rhode Island Party
Photographers captured Lively kissing husband Ryan Reynolds at the beachside property.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Halle Berry Almost Returned as Storm in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' After Blake Lively's Request
"Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Are Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Feuding? The 'It Ends With Us' BTS Drama, Explained
What's going on here...?
By Iris Goldsztajn Published