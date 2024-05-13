Ryan Reynolds Addresses Whether His and Blake Lively’s Fourth Child Is Namechecked on Friend Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’

Last year, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their fourth child, but have yet to publicly share either the name or the gender of the youngest of their brood.
Last month, Lively’s close friend Taylor Swift released her latest album, The Tortured Poet’s Department. Now, Swift has a tradition, if you will, or a penchant for including the names of Lively and Reynolds’ three older children Betty, James, and Inez in her songs—Swift’s 2020 song “Betty” from her Folklore record is pretty straightforward (though only one of the girls’ names makes the title of the song, all three girls are mentioned in the lyrics), and James is namechecked in Swift’s song “Gorgeous,” off of 2017’s Reputation. Swift is known for dropping Easter eggs into her lyrics—so could the name of the Lively/Reynolds baby No. 4 have ended up on The Tortured Poet’s Department as one of the many names mentioned?
The Today Show decided to go to one of the primary sources this morning, asking Reynolds whether his new baby’s name made it to TTPD: “Taylor Swift keeps dropping it into lyrics, so just tell us this—is the fourth child’s name, the baby’s name, anywhere on the new record?” co-host Savannah Guthrie asked Reynolds, who was on the show promoting his new movie IF. “She’s been wondering if we’re going to have to wait for another song,” co-host Hoda Kotb chimed in.
Reynolds, jokingly dodging the question, responded “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name will be.” He continued “We’ll say this. We’re still waiting—so, Taylor, let’s maybe start. You know, [she’s a] prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy’s not a word I’d attach to Taylor.”
Lively and Reynolds kept the three older daughters’ “Betty” namecheck a secret from them until the song was finished, Reynolds said in a SiriusXM Town Hall interview in August 2021. “We surprised them with it,” he said, per People. “They didn’t know. They had no idea.” He went on to joke, “We don’t tell them anything. We find they’re most compliant if you offer them no access to outside information.”
In 2022, Swifties thought she might have hinted at the new baby’s name in her song “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” which was released shortly after Lively announced her pregnancy—and features the name Daisy May (or Mae, we’re not totally sure). What we do know? That the baby was born in February 2023, and that Lively and Reynolds (and their circle of friends) are really good at remaining tight-lipped.
Later on in his Today interview, Reynolds dished on how he took care of the kids while Lively famously attended the Super Bowl with Swift in Las Vegas: “I took them all to the park, told them Mommy left when they were young,” he joked, adding that they had a “good time” together. “No one died, which was nice, and four kids, it’s just a zoo,” he said. “Like, you just surrender, right?”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Reynolds joked about the struggles of being a dad of four, telling Guthrie and Kotb “When we had our fourth, I was so happy because I always wanted to make sure that we had someone on hand to give me strep throat, and now we’re covered,” he said. “There’s just never a full, clean slate of health, ever.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
King Charles Reveals He’s Experienced a Loss of Taste as a Side Effect of His Treatment for Cancer
He has been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer since February.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Katie Holmes Gears Up for a Biker Chick Spring
She mixed up her usual wardrobe staples with a tough leather jacket.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
30 Minimalist Accessories That Exude Sophistication
The perfect finishing touch.
By Emma Walsh Published
-
Taylor Swift's Mom Andrea and Boyfriend Travis Kelce Attend the Eras Tour on Mother's Day
How lovely.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Nods to Travis Kelce in New Eras Tour Setlist
She even did the Chiefs' "swag surf!"
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Travis Kelce Just Became the NFL's Highest Paid Tight End
He's thriving.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Charlie Puth Responds to Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' Callout
Swift thinks Puth "should be a bigger artist."
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Supposedly Further "Deepened Their Bond" Recently
Swift is reportedly "sad" she'll be leaving Kelce to go on tour in Europe.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Joe Alwyn Is "Dating and Happy" a Year On From Taylor Swift Breakup: Source
He has no hard feelings.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Is "Floored" by the Success of Her New Album
She can't believe it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift “Wants a Happy Ending” with Travis Kelce, and Hopes “He Doesn’t Get Freaked Out About the Fame”
The couple just returned from a private couples’ getaway with friends Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.
By Rachel Burchfield Published