Sabrina Carpenter Won't Say Whether or Not She Calls Barry Keoghan Her "Boyfriend"

Sabrina Carpenter isn't ready to define her relationship with Irish actor Barry Keoghan...at least, not yet.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the "Espresso" singer not-so-subtly dodged a question as to whether or not she refers to Keoghan as her boyfriend.

"How do I skirt around this question?” Carpenter replied, clearly not ready to publicly or definitively define her relationship with the actor.

“The (dating) pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do,” she continued, choosing to talk about her love life more broadly instead of focusing on her connection with Keoghan. “Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory.”

Recently, Carpenter featured her maybe-he-is, maybe-he-isn't boyfriend in the music video for her latest single, "Please, Please Please" in what is arguably the most public display of their romantic relationship.

In the video, the Oscar nominated actor plays a bad boy criminal who meets Carpenter's character in jail. During the duration of the video, Keoghan commits multiple crimes as Carpenter attempts to continue to support her new beau and to the dismay of her disapproving friends.

If there's a reason why Carpenter is hesitant to publicly call Keoghan her boyfriend, the "Please Please Please" lyrics may just give fans a little hint.

"I promise 'em that you're different and everyone makes mistakes / But just don't / I heard that you're an actor, so act like a stand-up guy / Whatever devil's inside you, don't let him out tonight / I tell them it's just your culture and everyone rolls their eyes," she sings.

The pair were first romantically linked back in December 2023 after going on a dinner date in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported at the time. According to E! News, they met at Paris Fashion Week two months prior. The couple hard-launched their relationship months later in March 2024, while attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party together.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan UK, the singer and actress shared what she looks for in a partner, admitting that "contrary to popular opinion" she doesn't "think I have a type" when it comes to dating.

"But the internet loves to just put pictures next to each other of men who have the same hair color," she told the publication at the time, adding that her approach to dating is both "fun” and “messy.”

"I want to be with someone who’s going to be one of my best friends," she explained. "So a lot of it is energy and humor and being genuine. I will say I’ve always connected more with people who are really in touch with their emotions."