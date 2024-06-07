Sabrina Carpenter Hard-Launches Barry Keoghan Romance in Iconic New Music Video for "Please Please Please"

Sabrina Carpenter has somehow gotten more iconic overnight, if you can believe it.
The singerrrr just released her new single "Please Please Please," as well as the accompanying music video, and I can't decide whether the lyrics or her choice of casting is the most badass part of all this.
The song is about dating someone new, and her friends warning her about red flags, and in the lyrics she begs said love interest to not "embarrass me, motherf***er."
Elsewhere, she sings, "I promise 'em that you're different and everyone makes mistakes / But just don't / I heard that you're an actor, so act like a stand-up guy / Whatever devil's inside you, don't let him out tonight / I tell them it's just your culture and everyone rolls their eyes" (via Genius).
While fans would have made the link between the lyrics—which Carpenter wrote herself, with a little help from Taylor Swift's producer/bestie Jack Antonoff—and the singer's boyfriend Barry Keoghan regardless, the "Espresso" hitmaker took the guessing out of the game by literally casting the Irish actor in her music video.
A post shared by Barry Keoghan (@keoghan92)
A photo posted by on
In it, Carpenter and Keoghan's characters meet in jail, just as she is being let out and he is being taken in. Then throughout the video, Keoghan engages in a bunch of unsavory behavior, such as getting into a fight with some shady characters and stealing a bunch of money, as Carpenter's friends look on disapprovingly.
Obviously, fans were entirely obsessed with everything about this. When Keoghan posted a promo for the video on Instagram, everyone lost their damn minds.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"best hard launch i've ever seen," wrote the official Tinder account.
"I have to sit down," commented someone else.
"THE GASP I GUSPED," said another.
"For the love of God please never break up," begged someone else.
With over 2.5 million views on the music video at time of writing, "Please Please Please" is already a hit. But obviously, it's going to be hard to beat "Espresso," which has climbed all of the charts, and counts celebrity fans including Adele and Kate Hudson—not to mention the lyrics have graced all your friends' Instagram captions ever since it came out.
A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)
A photo posted by on
As for Carpenter and Keoghan, they confirmed their relationship earlier this year, and have been publicly thirsting over each other ever since. Ah, young love!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
This Collection Is a Celebrity Vacation Wardrobe Starter Kit
There's still time to shop it before your next trip.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
20 Under-$200 J.Crew Finds I’m Packing for My Dream Hamptons Vacation
Stripes, pretty dresses, and a lot of swimwear, all up to 50 percent off.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Halsey Reveals Exact Diagnoses After Alluding to Health Issues, Telling Fans “I’m Lucky to Be Alive”
The singer said that the conditions are ones “which I will likely have for the duration of my life.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Delivers Yet Another NSFW "Nonsense" Outro on 'SNL'—But Leaves Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal Out of It
She was the season finale's musical guest.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Responds to Adele Fangirling Over Her Hit "Espresso"
16 years ago, Sab was posting Adele covers to YouTube.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kate Hudson Approves of Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ Lookalike Dress with the Perfect Comment on Social Media
Carpenter wore the yellow silk minidress to her 25th birthday party, thrown by boyfriend Barry Keoghan.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Wore a Peppa Pig Band-Aid to the Met Gala After-Party, And Fans Can't Get Over It
Neither can I.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Quietly Made Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at the Met Gala
After Carpenter showed off her Oscar de la Renta gown solo, she met up with Keoghan on the famed steps of the museum.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter and Fans Celebrate "Espresso" Becoming Her First-Ever Top 10 Song
Fans have declared her "mother."
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Gets Real About "First Heartbreak" From 2 Years Ago
She didn't say who broke her heart, but clues could point to Joshua Bassett.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Barry Keoghan Is Publicly Thirsting Over Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter’s Skims Campaign
But some fans aren't as pleased with it.
By Fleurine Tideman Published