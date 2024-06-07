Sabrina Carpenter Hard-Launches Barry Keoghan Romance in Iconic New Music Video for "Please Please Please"

Sabrina Carpenter has somehow gotten more iconic overnight, if you can believe it.

The singerrrr just released her new single "Please Please Please," as well as the accompanying music video, and I can't decide whether the lyrics or her choice of casting is the most badass part of all this.

The song is about dating someone new, and her friends warning her about red flags, and in the lyrics she begs said love interest to not "embarrass me, motherf***er."

Elsewhere, she sings, "I promise 'em that you're different and everyone makes mistakes / But just don't / I heard that you're an actor, so act like a stand-up guy / Whatever devil's inside you, don't let him out tonight / I tell them it's just your culture and everyone rolls their eyes" (via Genius).

While fans would have made the link between the lyrics—which Carpenter wrote herself, with a little help from Taylor Swift's producer/bestie Jack Antonoff—and the singer's boyfriend Barry Keoghan regardless, the "Espresso" hitmaker took the guessing out of the game by literally casting the Irish actor in her music video.

In it, Carpenter and Keoghan's characters meet in jail, just as she is being let out and he is being taken in. Then throughout the video, Keoghan engages in a bunch of unsavory behavior, such as getting into a fight with some shady characters and stealing a bunch of money, as Carpenter's friends look on disapprovingly.

Obviously, fans were entirely obsessed with everything about this. When Keoghan posted a promo for the video on Instagram, everyone lost their damn minds.

"best hard launch i've ever seen," wrote the official Tinder account.

"I have to sit down," commented someone else.

"THE GASP I GUSPED," said another.

"For the love of God please never break up," begged someone else.

With over 2.5 million views on the music video at time of writing, "Please Please Please" is already a hit. But obviously, it's going to be hard to beat "Espresso," which has climbed all of the charts, and counts celebrity fans including Adele and Kate Hudson—not to mention the lyrics have graced all your friends' Instagram captions ever since it came out.

As for Carpenter and Keoghan, they confirmed their relationship earlier this year, and have been publicly thirsting over each other ever since. Ah, young love!