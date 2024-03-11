Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Are Hard Launching Their Relationship

The couple that takes silly pics together stays together.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter covering their faces
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Meghan De Maria
By Meghan De Maria
published

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter are among the internet's favorite new pairings, especially after fans watched the Saltburn star cheer the singer on during the Eras tour's Singapore stop earlier this month.

Despite being spotted together on various dates in Los Angeles, the pair had never verbally confirmed they were dating. So fans gleefully took notice when Keoghan and Carpenter attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party together on Sunday night.

The duo teamed up for a cheeky red carpet photo, covering their faces with their hands, with Carpenter seemingly using her palm to hide a smirk. But the biggest takeaway from the silly photo is Keoghan's friendship bracelet—it spells "Sabrina," as People noted.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In short, Keoghan and Carpenter are super happy together. If a picture's worth a thousand words, this snap says it all. Keoghan's "Sabrina" bracelet is just the icing atop the cake.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And really, is there anything more 21st century romantic than wearing a friendship bracelet to support your boo (and flying to another country to watch them sing)? May we all find someone who wears our name on a DIY friendship bracelet and takes cheesy photos with us, even if it's not on a red carpet.

Celebrity News Writer

Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.

