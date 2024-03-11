Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter are among the internet's favorite new pairings, especially after fans watched the Saltburn star cheer the singer on during the Eras tour's Singapore stop earlier this month.

Despite being spotted together on various dates in Los Angeles, the pair had never verbally confirmed they were dating. So fans gleefully took notice when Keoghan and Carpenter attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party together on Sunday night.

The duo teamed up for a cheeky red carpet photo, covering their faces with their hands, with Carpenter seemingly using her palm to hide a smirk. But the biggest takeaway from the silly photo is Keoghan's friendship bracelet—it spells "Sabrina," as People noted.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter cover their faces (Image credit: Getty Images)

In short, Keoghan and Carpenter are super happy together. If a picture's worth a thousand words, this snap says it all. Keoghan's "Sabrina" bracelet is just the icing atop the cake.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter at the "Vanity Fair" Oscar party (Image credit: Getty Images)