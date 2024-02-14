Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Don't Have to Say a Word to Seemingly Confirm That Yes, They're Dating

Well, it seems we can finally put the rumors about Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter to rest... because they've all but confirmed it!
The young couple were spotted on a date night in West Hollywood, where they went to have a romantic dinner at Delilah.
The 31-year-old Saltburn actor and 24-year-old singer couldn't stop grinning as they left dinner and headed to Ysabel Lounge to continue their presumed date night.
Carpenter looked as gorgeous as always in a sleeveless black mini dress and matching knee-high boots. It's fun to see that her stage style matches her street style, as she often performs in mini dresses and high boots as well. She finished the look with a black handbag and a black leather jacket.
Keoghan kept it casual in a red jacket, white t-shirt, olive green trousers, and white sneakers.
The couple had been spotted together a few times before, but this is the first time they could be clearly seen on a date together.
Keoghan and his long-term girlfriend Alyson Kierans split 15 months after welcoming their first child together, Brando. The couple appears to be on good terms, as he described Kierans as "an incredible mother" to GQ.
As for Carpenter, she has previously been linked to Shawn Mendes and Joshua Bassett. It's believed that her relationship with Bassett inspired Olivia Rodrigo's breakout hit "Driver's License," and the drama surrounding this led Carpenter to write "because I liked a boy."
I'm curious whether we can expect any songs about Keoghan on her next album, as it's been confirmed that this is on the way!
In a conversation with Stranger Things star Maya Hawke for Interview Magazine, Carpenter admitted that she is working on her sixth studio album. Hawke asked, “Are you working on another album?” to which Carpenter replied, “I am.”
Let's wait and see whether this Irish heartthrob becomes her next muse.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
