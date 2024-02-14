Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Don't Have to Say a Word to Seemingly Confirm That Yes, They're Dating

Well, it seems we can finally put the rumors about Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter to rest... because they've all but confirmed it!

The young couple were spotted on a date night in West Hollywood, where they went to have a romantic dinner at Delilah.

The 31-year-old Saltburn actor and 24-year-old singer couldn't stop grinning as they left dinner and headed to Ysabel Lounge to continue their presumed date night.

Carpenter looked as gorgeous as always in a sleeveless black mini dress and matching knee-high boots. It's fun to see that her stage style matches her street style, as she often performs in mini dresses and high boots as well. She finished the look with a black handbag and a black leather jacket.

Keoghan kept it casual in a red jacket, white t-shirt, olive green trousers, and white sneakers.

Keoghan and Carpenter's smiles say it all (Image credit: Backgrid)

The couple had been spotted together a few times before, but this is the first time they could be clearly seen on a date together.

Keoghan and his long-term girlfriend Alyson Kierans split 15 months after welcoming their first child together, Brando. The couple appears to be on good terms, as he described Kierans as "an incredible mother" to GQ.

Sabrina Carpenter performing at New Year's Rockin' Eve (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Carpenter, she has previously been linked to Shawn Mendes and Joshua Bassett. It's believed that her relationship with Bassett inspired Olivia Rodrigo's breakout hit "Driver's License," and the drama surrounding this led Carpenter to write "because I liked a boy."

I'm curious whether we can expect any songs about Keoghan on her next album, as it's been confirmed that this is on the way!

In a conversation with Stranger Things star Maya Hawke for Interview Magazine, Carpenter admitted that she is working on her sixth studio album. Hawke asked, “Are you working on another album?” to which Carpenter replied, “I am.”

Let's wait and see whether this Irish heartthrob becomes her next muse.