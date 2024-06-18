Sabrina Carpenter Says "F*** Them All" to People Who Think Taylor Swift's New Album Is Monotone
She came to producer Jack Antonoff's defense.
Sabrina Carpenter has no time for critics of her friends and collaborators.
In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the popstar was asked what she would respond to people who criticize her producer Jack Antonoff for what they find to be "monotone" work on their mutual friend Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.
Immediately, Carpenter said, "F*** them all," which LOL.
She then reiterated, "F*** them all. I think he’s one of the most talented people I’ve ever met. When he’s in a room, he’s able to literally touch every instrument in the room and make it sound magical. He also works very fast, which I really appreciate because I work very fast."
Antonoff worked with Carpenter on her upcoming album Short N’ Sweet, and is equally full of praise for her songwriting and musical talent. "The way she puts things, I’m immediately right there with her," he told the magazine. "And [for] anyone who’s got to see her live, let alone record her, she’s an unbelievable singer. When you’re in the presence of that kind of voice, all you want to do is capture it."
The producer was instrumental to the singer's new song "Please Please Please," which was an immediate hit.
Speaking to that song, Antonoff said, "There’s like an Olivia Newton [John] feeling, there’s a Dolly feeling, there’s an incredibly super modern pop feeling. The little vocal runs she does are so bizarre and unique—they’re doing this really odd, classic, almost yodel-y country thing. She’s becoming one of the biggest young pop stars, and that song is such a statement of expressing yourself, not just lyrically, but sonically."
As for Carpenter's relationship with Swift, she has served as an opening act for much of the Eras Tour, and the two women have forged a sweet friendship.
Elsewhere in the Rolling Stone interview, the "Espresso" hitmaker was asked whether her starring in a recent campaign for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS was awkward vis-à-vis Swift, whose relationship with the reality star is complicated to say the least. "In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end," Carpenter said in response. Glad that's cleared up!
