Taylor Swift Is "Floored" by the Success of Her New Album

Taylor Swift can't believe how much fans have listened to and loved her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The singer took to Instagram to share a series of Polaroid pictures of herself, plus Post Malone and Florence Welch, while recording the album in a studio.

"My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album," Swift captioned the post.

"2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.

"I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough"

Despite its streaming success, TTPD obviously has its critics, so Swift opted to disable the comment section—a smart move for her own peace of mind—and let the numbers speak for themselves.

The "2.6 million" in question refer to the number of consumption units for the album, per People. Consumption units basically mean album sales, but also include the different ways people consume music via streaming services.

TTPD was a record-breaker from the word "go," becoming the most streamed album in a single day in Spotify history, and making Swift the most streamed artist in a single day on the streaming platform. Casual!

When Spotify announced these milestones on social media, fans had thoughts.

One person said, "love her or not, she IS the music industry."

"TAYLOR THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE," said someone else.

As for the Eras Tour, it starts back up on May 9 in Paris, France, for four nights. While the singer is undeniably excited to get back on the road, she's reportedly also "sad" to be leaving boyfriend Travis Kelce behind. Understandable.