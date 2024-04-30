Sarah Michelle Gellar Would "Take a Phone Call" From Dolly Parton About a 'Buffy' Revival

Sarah Michelle Gellar had every millennial's ears twitching recently, when she implied that if there was one person who could convince her to do a Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival, it's Dolly Parton.

"I mean, like, if Dolly Parton is going to call me I’m always available to take a phone call from the queen," Gellar told Us Weekly during the Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles last week.

If this all sounds out of left field, it's not actually. Parton was an uncredited producer on the cult series, and was—in her own words—"very involved" in its making.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. (Image credit: Courtesy)

At the time (between 1997 and 2003), the country music legend consulted on the show remotely from Nashville, since it was filmed in L.A.

"A lot of my work was done just conversing back and forth with the business people there," Parton told Business Insider in January.

"I didn't get to meet all of the people, but I wanted them to know that I was there for them, I was proud of them, and they were doing a great job," she continued. She showed the actors her appreciation by sending them gifts, among other things, she revealed.

Parton also said, "I was very excited about the show. That little show did great."

Also in January, Parton told Business Insider that a Buffy "revamp" (pun, I'm sure, intended) was being considered. "They're still working on that," she said. "They're thinking about bringing it back and revamping it."

Gellar's last acting role was on 2023 mini-series Wolf Pack, for which she served as a producer on some of the episodes.

Other than that, she co-founded the baking company Foodstirs a few years back, and is otherwise very busy being a mom to humans, a dog mom, a wife to Freddie Prinze Jr., and a die-hard Swiftie.