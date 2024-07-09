Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Prenup With Colin Jost Forcing Him to Cameo on Her Latest Movie
LOL.
Scarlett Johansson just made a pretty unexpected joke about husband Colin Jost.
The actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new movie Fly to the Moon, and the host asked her exactly how Jost ended up making a cameo in the film.
"Greg Berlanti who's our director is a huge fan of Colin's, and Colin, like, I think he had to do it because it's, like, in our prenuptial agreement," Johansson said, to audience laughter. "If I ask him to do something he has to be there to support me. He has to be in every one of my films." Fair enough!
Next, Fallon asked Johansson whether she runs her lines with Jost at home, since he is also an actor (though he's mostly known as a comedian), and she explained that he's not necessarily the best person for the job.
"I run lines with him—which is great, you'd think that would be very convenient because you have a partner there to help you out, to learn your lines for tomorrow or whatever," the Black Widow star said. "He really commits to the line-reading, and it's not always the performance I want it to be... I'm like, 'Just say the lines!'"
Fly to the Moon, which hits theaters on July 12, stars Johansson alongside Channing Tatum, plus Woody Harrelson, Jim Rash and Ray Romano. It's a romcom-drama, and is set at the time of the Space Race in the '60s, with Johansson playing an advertising executive and Tatum a NASA official.
Johansson and Jost attended the movie's premiere on July 8 in New York City, with the actress taking inspiration from the '60s for her look. She wore a gingham two-piece consisting of a crop top and a straight-lined long skirt for the occasion.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The two tied the knot in October 2020, and welcomed their first child together, a boy named Cosmo, in August 2021.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Julia Fox Seemingly Comes Out as a Lesbian on TikTok
Fans are delighted for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
A 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel Is Officially Happening, Reports Claim
Is there a reason that my *sequel* isn't here yet?
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Wedge Sandals Are Summer's Most Elevated Shoes—Literally
She's not the first celebrity to back the resurgent sandal trend.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Scarlett Johansson Is "Shocked, Angered" Over ChatGPT Voice She Says "Sounds Eerily Similar" to Hers
The company that created the voice claims it wasn't modeled after the actress.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Colin Jost Was Forced to Make a Joke About Wife Scarlett Johansson's Body During 'SNL' Joke Swap
Yikesssss.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Scarlett Johansson Makes Fun of Her Double Oscar Losses in M&Ms Super Bowl Commercial
We love a little self-deprecation with our candy.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
'SNL' Made a Very Important Point About Ivanka Trump with This Fake Fragrance Ad
"She's a woman who knows what she wants—and knows what she's doing."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published