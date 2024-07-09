Scarlett Johansson just made a pretty unexpected joke about husband Colin Jost.

The actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new movie Fly to the Moon, and the host asked her exactly how Jost ended up making a cameo in the film.

"Greg Berlanti who's our director is a huge fan of Colin's, and Colin, like, I think he had to do it because it's, like, in our prenuptial agreement," Johansson said, to audience laughter. "If I ask him to do something he has to be there to support me. He has to be in every one of my films." Fair enough!

Next, Fallon asked Johansson whether she runs her lines with Jost at home, since he is also an actor (though he's mostly known as a comedian), and she explained that he's not necessarily the best person for the job.

"I run lines with him—which is great, you'd think that would be very convenient because you have a partner there to help you out, to learn your lines for tomorrow or whatever," the Black Widow star said. "He really commits to the line-reading, and it's not always the performance I want it to be... I'm like, 'Just say the lines!'"

Fly to the Moon, which hits theaters on July 12, stars Johansson alongside Channing Tatum, plus Woody Harrelson, Jim Rash and Ray Romano. It's a romcom-drama, and is set at the time of the Space Race in the '60s, with Johansson playing an advertising executive and Tatum a NASA official.

Johansson and Jost attended the movie's premiere on July 8 in New York City, with the actress taking inspiration from the '60s for her look. She wore a gingham two-piece consisting of a crop top and a straight-lined long skirt for the occasion.

The two tied the knot in October 2020, and welcomed their first child together, a boy named Cosmo, in August 2021.