Colin Jost Was Forced to Make a Joke About Wife Scarlett Johansson's Body During 'SNL' Joke Swap

Colin Jost was tricked into making a fairly offensive joke about wife Scarlett Johansson on the Saturday Night Live season finale this past weekend.

During the show, Jost and fellow cast member Michael Che brought back a fan-favorite segment, in which they swap jokes—reading what the other has written without having seen it beforehand. Laughs and extreme discomfort ensue.

One of the jokes Jost had to read, written by Che, went as follows: "ChatGPT has released a new voice-assisted feature inspired by Scarlett Johansson's AI character in Her—which I have never bothered to watch, because without that body, what's the point of listening?"

Yooowza.

To his credit, Jost looked intensely uncomfortable while saying this, often pausing, laughing uneasily, and saying, "Oh, God."

Other subjects Jost and Che touched on during this segment included: pro-Palestinian protestors, Harvey Weinstein, Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud, sexual misconduct in the Catholic Church, and women getting punched on the streets of New York. Yup, they really went there.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2021, the Black Widow star admitted that she doesn't always love watching her husband on SNL.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Now that I have this unique position of being married to somebody who's a head writer on the show and is in it as his regular job, I now rarely watch the show without having ... a sense of, not overwhelming panic, just like underwhelming panic, because I just feel at any moment, I feel like something is going to fall apart," she revealed to Clarkson.

Jost and Johansson have been married since 2020, and share son Cosmo, 2. The Lost in Translation actress also shares daughter Rose, 9, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, whom she was married to between 2014 and 2017. Lest we forget this piece of pop-culture history, Johansson was also married to Ryan Reynolds between 2008 and 2011.