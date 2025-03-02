As Selena Gomez evolves further into her oh-so refined style era, the actress continues to deliver a handful of sophisticated red carpet outfits—unsurprisingly including her 2025 Oscars red carpet dress.

The star arrived at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on March 2 wearing a custom Ralph Lauren dress inspired by the iconic Academy Award-winning Italian actress Sophia Loren. Her goddess-esque gown, styled by Erin Walsh , revealed a shimmering layer of crystals, an off-the-shoulder neckline, and a sculpted bodice. Gomez tells Marie Claire that her dress is so heavy that her fiancé Benny Blanco had to help her move across the carpet.

While Gomez’s dazzling engagement ring certainly turned heads, her bold diamond necklace and matching set of drop earrings also glimmered in the spotlight.

Selena Gomez sparkles in custom Ralph Lauren on the Oscars 2025 red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Rare Beauty founder paired her gorgeous getup with a radiant glam look. She opted for light brown eyeshadow, warm pink blush, and a swipe of nude lipgloss. To finish things off, she whipped her hair into a polished bob.

A closer look at Selena Gomez's glittering gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although this moment marks Gomez’s Academy Awards debut—as a guest and a presenter—she’s attended her fair share of Vanity Fair Oscar Parties. She last appeared at the annual soirée in 2016, where she wore a scintillating Louis Vuitton dress. Drenched in silver sequins and sprinkled with grommets, the figure-hugging number had undeniably edgy appeal.

Nearly a decade ago, Gomez dazzled in Louis Vuitton at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nowadays, Gomez’s style sings a softer tune. Last week at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards , she channeled Old Hollywood glamour in a custom Celine gown . Styled by Walsh, the midnight blue masterpiece boasted an off-the-shoulder neckline, a flattering bodice, and a thigh-high slit. Gomez’s dress paired nicely alongside her Comedy Ensemble trophy, which she received for her role in Only Murders in the Building.

Gomez proudly clutched her SAG award while wearing a custom Celine dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Gomez continues to champion a prim and proper attitude, we can certainly expect to see plenty of Jackie-Kennedy-coded styles down the line. Awards season might be coming to a close, but the actress’s newfound passion for ladylike dressing is just heating up.