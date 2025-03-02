Selena Gomez's Custom Ralph Lauren Dress at the 2025 Oscars Shines Brighter Than Ever
The star adds yet another divine look to her style file.
As Selena Gomez evolves further into her oh-so refined style era, the actress continues to deliver a handful of sophisticated red carpet outfits—unsurprisingly including her 2025 Oscars red carpet dress.
The star arrived at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on March 2 wearing a custom Ralph Lauren dress inspired by the iconic Academy Award-winning Italian actress Sophia Loren. Her goddess-esque gown, styled by Erin Walsh, revealed a shimmering layer of crystals, an off-the-shoulder neckline, and a sculpted bodice. Gomez tells Marie Claire that her dress is so heavy that her fiancé Benny Blanco had to help her move across the carpet.
While Gomez’s dazzling engagement ring certainly turned heads, her bold diamond necklace and matching set of drop earrings also glimmered in the spotlight.
The Rare Beauty founder paired her gorgeous getup with a radiant glam look. She opted for light brown eyeshadow, warm pink blush, and a swipe of nude lipgloss. To finish things off, she whipped her hair into a polished bob.
Although this moment marks Gomez’s Academy Awards debut—as a guest and a presenter—she’s attended her fair share of Vanity Fair Oscar Parties. She last appeared at the annual soirée in 2016, where she wore a scintillating Louis Vuitton dress. Drenched in silver sequins and sprinkled with grommets, the figure-hugging number had undeniably edgy appeal.
Nowadays, Gomez’s style sings a softer tune. Last week at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, she channeled Old Hollywood glamour in a custom Celine gown. Styled by Walsh, the midnight blue masterpiece boasted an off-the-shoulder neckline, a flattering bodice, and a thigh-high slit. Gomez’s dress paired nicely alongside her Comedy Ensemble trophy, which she received for her role in Only Murders in the Building.
While Gomez continues to champion a prim and proper attitude, we can certainly expect to see plenty of Jackie-Kennedy-coded styles down the line. Awards season might be coming to a close, but the actress’s newfound passion for ladylike dressing is just heating up.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.
When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
-
Elle Fanning Makes Her Long-Awaited Oscars Debut Looking So Vintage
Old-school glamour is what she does best.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Demi Moore Brings Elizabeth Sparkle to Life at the Oscars
Her custom Amrani Privé creation was a high-shine triumph.
By Emma Childs Published
-
The “Wicked” Symbolism in Cynthia Erivo’s Manicure Lives Rent-Free in My Head
Forever holding space for this set.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Demi Moore's 2025 Oscars Armani Dress Brings Elisabeth Sparkle to Life
Her custom Amrani Privé creation was a high-shine triumph.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Zoe Saldaña's 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Saint Laurent Dress Proves “Fashion Is Art”
The actress’s stunning dress belongs in a museum.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Lupita Nyong'o and Stylist Micaela Erlanger Are the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet's Best Duo
The duo has been inseparable since Nyong'o's first ceremony.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Cynthia Erivo's 2025 Oscars Louis Vuitton Dress Is a High-Fashion Tribute to Elphaba's Cape
Her stylist called it "a gift to 'Wicked' part one."
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Ariana Grande Floats Onto the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet in a Bubble-Inspired Schiaparelli Dress
It's made with over 190,000 crystal rhinestones and sequins.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
The Juiciest 2025 Oscars Live Red Carpet Fashion Updates, From Selena Gomez's Crystal Gown to Ariana Grande's Balletcore Peplum Tutu Ballgown
Tap in for updates, photos, and fashion commentary reported live from Hollywood’s biggest night.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
All the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Looks and Gowns, in One Place
What did your favorite A-lister wear to Hollywood's biggest night?
By Brooke Knappenberger Last updated
-
Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning Embrace 2025's Cape Trend in Head-to-Toe Chanel
Their coordinating outfits perfectly accentuate the differences between them.
By Amy Mackelden Published