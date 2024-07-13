Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Reveal Who Said "I Love You" First in Viral TikTok Challenge

Couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are partaking in the latest viral TikTok trend and revealing who said those three little words "I love you" first.

On Friday, July 12, Gomez posted an adorable video of the happy pair participating in the "Who’s Most Likely To" challenge, couple's addition. In the video, Gomez could be seen sitting next to her beau as he laid next to her on what appeared to be a couch. As the video begins, a voiceover asks the couple a series of questions, including "Who is most likely to fall asleep during a movie?" and "Who eats the most?"

When the couple got to the question “Who said ‘I love you’ first?” Gomez immediately smiled and pointed to herself, while her boyfriend Blanco wrapped his arms around her and kissed the back of her shoulder.

(Blanco appeared to also confirm that between the two of them he, in fact, loves to be the "big spoon" in the relationship.)

The pair also revealed that between Gomez and Blanco, Blanco actually takes longer to get ready in the morning (believe it or not) and is also the person who eats the most in the relationship.

The couple also shared that they're both quick to apologize after an argument, neither one of them really snore, Blanco is the one who cleans the house and while Gomez was't entirely convinced he is telling the truth, Blanco claims he is definitely the most romantic of the two.

Blanco has certainly demonstrated his romantic side during his year-long relationship with the singer and Only Murders in the Building star. During a May interview with Howard Stern , Blanco revealed he had rented out an entire movie theater for Gomez on Valentine's Day, then purchased a "nacho machine" and a deep frier in order to make Gomez her favorite snacks.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I want to do something that she loves," Blanco told the infamous radio host at the time. "She loves movies, so I rented out a movie theater. And she loves a comfortable couch, so I took out the seats and we put like a huge couch in the front."

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

In the same interview, Blanco said he plans on eventually proposing to and marrying Gomez...when the time is right, of course.

“People always said this to me: 'When you know you meet your best friend'—she truly is my best friend,” Blanco said, going on to call Gomez "the coolest, nicest, sweetest."

"We laugh all f****** day. She inspires me. I get home from work, I think I had a good day. I’m like: ‘What did you do?’ ‘Oh, I just filmed this thing with Meryl Streep and then I went to a fundraiser and now I’m recording,’” Blanco continued. “My day sounds like s*** every day compared to hers."

Gomez also sees her relationship with Blanco going the distance—in an interview for TIME, she said her beau is "not going anywhere any time soon."

“I know what people can do to people I love,” she continued. “My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him.” She continued “It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him.”