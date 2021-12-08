Selena Gomez "Cried Like a Little Baby" When She Was Nominated for a Grammy
So happy for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Selena Gomez spoke to Entertainment Tonight's Matt Cohen about her upcoming animated movie Hotel Transylvania: Transformania alongside costar Andy Samberg.
To kick off the interview, Cohen congratulated Gomez on her recent Grammy nomination—her first ever—for Best Latin Pop Album. She received the nomination for her Spanish-language EP, Revelación.
"Thank you so much," the star said. "I cried like a little baby. I was very excited. I worked really hard on that project, so it was a lovely surprise. I’m very excited!"
Posting on Instagram after her nomination, the singer wrote, "Are you kidding me!? Revelación is nominated for a GRAMMY! This project is so special to me for so many reasons and I could not have made it happen without this incredible team of people by my side. I am forever grateful to each and every one of you and of course MY FANS."
Gomez has been very busy recently. Not only did she release Revelación and voice Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, but she also invested in Soho, NYC restaurant Serendipity3, for which she invented a special sundae.
She also continued to be a fierce advocate for mental health, and announced the upcoming launch of "mental fitness" platform Wondermind recently. "We’ve each had our own mental health struggles, and we realized there was no inclusive, fun, and easy place where people could come together to explore, discuss, and navigate their feelings. So we created it. Welcome to Wondermind," Gomez wrote alongside cofounders Mandy Teefey (her mom) and Daniella Pierson on the platform's website.
Oh, and she continued work on her beauty line, Rare Beauty, launched in 2020, and still somehow found time to make hilarious TikToks and debut beautiful new hairstyles. How does she do it?
