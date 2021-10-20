Today's Top Stories
Selena Gomez Just Debuted a Sleek Bob for Her Latest Hair Transformation

There aren't enough fire emojis in the world.

By Iris Goldsztajn
westwood, california january 11 selena gomez attends the premiere of universal pictures dolittle at regency village theatre on january 11, 2020 in westwood, california photo by tibrina hobsonfilmmagic
Tibrina HobsonGetty Images

Selena Gomez certainly keeps us on our toes when it comes to her hair. Until very recently, the singer and actress was sporting long, luscious, wavy locks, but I'm here to inform you that those days are gone.

In several of her latest TikToks, Gomez shows off the sleekest straight bob you've ever seen, and it suits her incredibly well. Here is her new haircut in all its glory:

selena gomez hair 2021
TikTok / Selena Gomez

Fans were super on board with the star's latest look, saying, "she's giving me alex russo vibes hahaha i love it" and, "love the hair style, so beautiful."

For context, see a pic of Gomez from September below. As amazing as she looks now, I can only imagine how heartbreaking it must have been to see all of that hair on the floor after her cut (although I imagine some of it might have been extensions).

new york, ny september 08 selena gomez is seen in soho on september 8, 2021 in new york city photo by raymond hallgc images
Raymond HallGetty Images

Bobs are a bit of a go-to for the star, who looked lovely with this wavy, subtly highlighted style back in 2018:

culver city, ca april 11 selena gomez attends the photo call for sony pictures hotel transylvania 3 summer vacation at sony pictures studios on april 11, 2018 in culver city, california photo by matt winkelmeyergetty images
Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images

And with this longer lob vibe she had going on in 2019:

los angeles, california november 24 selena gomez attends the 2019 american music awards at microsoft theater on november 24, 2019 in los angeles, california photo by rich furygetty images
Rich FuryGetty Images

She also had a platinum blonde phase:

inglewood, california in this image released on may 2, selena gomez attends global citizen vax live the concert to reunite the world at sofi stadium in inglewood, california global citizen vax live the concert to reunite the world will be broadcast on may 8, 2021 photo by emma mcintyregetty images for global citizen vax live
Emma McIntyreGetty Images

And has been known to be partial to a little balayage action:

new york, new york october 29 exclusive coverage selena gomez visits music choice on october 29, 2019 in new york city photo by steven ferdmangetty images for aba
Steven FerdmanGetty Images

If you're like me, you might be trying to figure out which style you like best on Gomez and coming up empty. That's all thanks to the star's trusty hairstylist, Marissa Marino, who is responsible for many of Gomez' hair looks (and our endless hair inspo). We clearly owe her a debt of gratitude.

