Selena Gomez Just Debuted a Sleek Bob for Her Latest Hair Transformation

Selena Gomez certainly keeps us on our toes when it comes to her hair. Until very recently, the singer and actress was sporting long, luscious, wavy locks, but I'm here to inform you that those days are gone.

In several of her latest TikToks, Gomez shows off the sleekest straight bob you've ever seen, and it suits her incredibly well. Here is her new haircut in all its glory:

TikTok / Selena Gomez

Fans were super on board with the star's latest look, saying, "she's giving me alex russo vibes hahaha i love it" and, "love the hair style, so beautiful."

For context, see a pic of Gomez from September below. As amazing as she looks now, I can only imagine how heartbreaking it must have been to see all of that hair on the floor after her cut (although I imagine some of it might have been extensions).

Raymond Hall Getty Images

Bobs are a bit of a go-to for the star, who looked lovely with this wavy, subtly highlighted style back in 2018:

Matt Winkelmeyer Getty Images

And with this longer lob vibe she had going on in 2019:

Rich Fury Getty Images

She also had a platinum blonde phase:

Emma McIntyre Getty Images

And has been known to be partial to a little balayage action:

Steven Ferdman Getty Images

If you're like me, you might be trying to figure out which style you like best on Gomez and coming up empty. That's all thanks to the star's trusty hairstylist, Marissa Marino, who is responsible for many of Gomez' hair looks (and our endless hair inspo). We clearly owe her a debt of gratitude.

