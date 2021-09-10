Today's Top Stories
Selena Gomez Looked Totally Radiant in a Bright Orange Dress in NYC

She wore it to tuck into her "namesake sundae."

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, ny september 08 selena gomez is seen in soho on september 8, 2021 in new york city photo by raymond hallgc images
Raymond HallGetty Images

For Selena Gomez, New York City sidewalks are basically a runway. The star was recently spotted looking absolutely stunning in an orange midi dress by Self-Portrait with a sweetheart neckline, long sleeves and lace panels on either side.

Gomez paired the eye-catching dress with simple beige pointed stilettos, and wore her hair down in long wavy locks.

new york, ny september 08 selena gomez is seen in soho on september 8, 2021 in new york city photo by raymond hallgc images
Raymond HallGetty Images
new york, ny september 08 selena gomez is seen in soho on september 8, 2021 in new york city photo by raymond hallgc images
Raymond HallGetty Images

But the star didn't dress up for a fancy red carpet event—she was actually on her way to Soho restaurant Serendipity3, known for its over-the-top desserts, where she is a part owner and investor.

new york, ny september 08 selena gomez is seen in soho on september 8, 2021 in new york city photo by raymond hallgc images
Raymond HallGetty Images

They recently launched the "Selena sundae," and the star demonstrated how to make it at home last week in an Instagram video posted by the restaurant. "She’s literally so SWEET!" one wordplay-loving commenter said. Can't disagree there.

Serendipity3 also posted a sweet photo of Gomez looking lovingly at her sundae while wearing the famous orange dress. "It’s always a treat when @selenagomez visits! Thanks for stopping by and enjoying a bite of your namesake sundae. #theselenasundae," the caption read.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The sundae in question features the ice cream flavor Gomez imagined, Cookies & Cream Remix, as well as banana, Oreos, fudge, whipped cream and pink sprinkles. Part of the proceeds from each sundae sold benefit the Rare Impact Fund, from Gomez' charity Rare Beauty.

"Mental health is personal for me," Gomez writes on the website. "Figuring out how to manage my own mental health hasn't always been easy, but it’s something I am constantly working on and I hope I can help others work on, too."

Amazing fashion, ice cream and a good cause? Yes, please.

