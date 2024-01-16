Selena Gomez is a Goth Goddess at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

While attending the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, Selena Gomez channeled her inner emo-kid by wearing a jaw-dropping dark red, see-through sequence gown.



Gomez walked the red carpet in a custom, strapless Oscar de la Renta dress made with 450,000 stunning sequins. The singer and actress also wore a breathtaking Tiffany necklace featuring a 35-carat, deep-red gemstone.



Gomez paired the look with dark red, open toed high heels and a dark red lip that matched the color of her gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez attended the event alongside her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. The Only Murders in the Building star confirmed the pair were dating in December, 2023 in a series of Instagram posts.



"He is my absolute everything in my heart," she wrote in a comment, before replying to another fan, "then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end."



The pair made their red carpet debut earlier this year when they attended the 2024 Golden Globes together. During the event, Gomez shared a photo of the pair kissing on her Instagram Story. "I won," she captioned the post, according to People.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While her vampire-inspired red carpet look may have been a surprise to some, to anyone who watches Gomez's HBO Max show Selena + Chef it was far from shocking. In an episode of the hit cooking show, Gomez admits that she went through an "emo phase."



(She also revealed that she had a crush on someone in another episode, so fun fact: Gomez is down to tell on herself when she's learning to cook in the kitchen.)



As a reformed emo kid, I am here for this goth, vampire-inspired look from Gomez and hope she plans on bringing it back multiple times over.