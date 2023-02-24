Selena Gomez Responded to a Resurfaced Video of Hailey Bieber Dissing Taylor Swift

There's drama over on celeb TikTok.

A user recently shared an old video of Hailey Bieber and Method Man hosting Drop the Mic, during which Method Man is heard saying, "...one-on-one rap battle full of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift’s last album." The rapper was presumably referencing Reputation, on which Swift hits out at drama involving Kanye West.

But when he says this, Bieber makes a gagging gesture followed by a small shrug, indicating quite clearly what she thinks of Swift's music.

The TikTok user called Bieber a "bully" and a "mean girl" over the gesture.

Then, Selena Gomez came to her friend Taylor Swift's rescue by commenting, "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game" (via Pop Crave). Gomez has since deleted her TikTok account, taking the comment with her.

All of this comes amid a whole lot more drama also involving Gomez and Bieber, as well as Kylie Jenner.

It all seems very complicated and there's denial from pretty much every side, so it's very hard to know who's telling the truth, but let me have a go anyway.

It all started when Gomez said on TikTok, "I accidentally laminated my brows too much."

Then, just hours later, Jenner posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories with the words, "this was an accident ????" written over her eyebrows, followed by a screenshot of a FaceTime with Hailey Bieber, in which they're both zooming onto their eyebrows.

After a TikTok user pointed out this series of events, Jenner herself commented, "this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."

Gomez responded, "Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"

As ever, @commentsbyceleb did a great job of packaging all of this up nicely for all of us to unpick.

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

One last thing to keep in mind over all this drama: People are still very prone to pitting Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber against each other, because Gomez is Justin Bieber's ex, so maybe let's not jump to too many conclusions here, K?