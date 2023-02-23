Selena Gomez Opened Up About Her Experience With Lupus Medication on TikTok

Selena Gomez is, once again, using her platform for good.

The star, who has been extremely open about her battle with lupus for years now, recently took to TikTok Live to discuss her experience with medication, which she says can cause her to put on water weight.

Gomez has also been open about her body image and how difficult it is for her when people comment on her body in the past, and fans praised her for once again being so candid with them.

"I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally, and then when I'm off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight," the star said.

"I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they're going through and nobody knows the real story—I just want people to know that you're beautiful and you're wonderful, and yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like sh*t, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself, and my medications are important, and I believe they are what helps me."

Gomez went on to explain that she's "not a model," the implication being that she believes she doesn't conform to a certain ideal of beauty (though of course many people would disagree with her there, what matters is how she feels about herself).

"So yeah! Not a model, never will be," she said.

"And I think they're awesome, mind you, I just—I'm definitely not that. So that's it. This is getting a little too much, but I just wanted to tell you I love you guys, and thanks for supporting me, and understanding, and if not... go away, 'cause honestly I don't believe in shaming people for body or anything."

Tell 'em, Selena.