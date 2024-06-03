Selena Gomez Opens Up on Female Friendship While Being Famous: “It’s a Cliché, but Girls are Mean”

She revealed in a wide-ranging interview what type of girlfriends she’s drawn to—and whether or not they’re celebrities, too.

Selena Gomez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By
published

In her recent TIME cover story, Selena Gomez certainly opened up about the man in her life, Benny Blanco—but she also opened up about her girlfriends, too, telling the outlet that she’s deliberate about being friends with “levelheaded people.”

Selena Gomez

Gomez on the cover of "TIME."

(Image credit: TIME magazine)

“It’s a cliché, but girls are mean,” she said. “It’s a very weird competition, being in the cool girls area—and then I’m just kind of like, there. I don’t know where I’m meant to belong.”

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift with the rest of the squad

Gomez pictured with Swift, as well as Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, and others, leaving dinner in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez is friends with many a famous person—not the least of which is Taylor Swift—but told the publication that her best friends are a casting director, a producer, and a real estate agent. “I love having levelheaded people around that couldn’t give two fucks about what I do,” Gomez said.

She admitted that she, like all of us, struggles with loneliness, and, famous though she is, said “it’s hard”: “You could be in a crowd of people and still feel alone,” Gomez said. “I still deal with that.”

Selena Gomez

Gomez at the Cannes Film Festival last month.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Selena Gomez, left, and actor Benny Blanco during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Gomez and Blanco have been dating for about a year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But loneliness is a part of the human experience, and Gomez told TIME of another human experience, heartbreak, that “you have to go through it,” adding “You can distract yourself and you can deny and deny all you want, but it’ll still be there,” she said. “I just allow myself to have those days.”

Prior to her seemingly extremely healthy relationship with Blanco (love this for her), Gomez experienced heartbreak in the public eye, namely after her breakup from ex Justin Bieber, whom she split with for a final time in 2018 after an eight year on-again-off-again relationship, Us Weekly reports. 

Topics
Selena Gomez
Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸