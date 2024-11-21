Selena Gomez Bares It All for Date Night With Benny Blanco in a Soft Nude Makeup Look

There's been a noticeable shift in Selena Gomez's signature makeup lately. At first, I chalked it up to method dressing for her Emilia Pérez press tour. But as her promotional responsibilities for the Netflix movie musical wind down, I'm beginning to realize the tour coincided with a broader change in the way she's presenting herself to the world.

What really cinched it for me was the subtly layered lob haircut she debuted in late October, followed by her ongoing blazer-wearing hot streak. In other words, Gomez is in her billionaire style era. Evidently, that sophisticated girl boss vibe extends even to her date night beauty routine. On Wednesday, Nov. 20, the actor stepped out for an event at at San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles with her boyfriend of more than a year—music producer Benny Blanco—in tow. Her makeup took an atypical approach to date night glam, favoring a featherlight application of soft nude hues over the smoldering eyes and sculpted lips the Rare Beauty founder might have worn a year ago.

Gomez's longtime makeup artist Hung Vanngo has yet to share the details of her pared-back date night makeup, but I have some very good guesses as to which Rare Beauty products she might be wearing. Based on a tutorial shared to Rare Beauty's Youtube channel in September, along with a couple of breakdowns shared more recently to the brand's TikTok, her demi-matte base is most likely the work of Always An Optimist Pore Diffusing Primer layered beneath thin coats of Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer, Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer, and Positive Light Under Eye Brightener.

Dimension was added to her face with a touch of Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter, Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick in Bright Side, and Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Worth, a dusty true rose shade she's known to wear often. After setting the look with a dusting of True To Myself Tinted Pressed Finishing Powder, she probably moved on enhancing her eyebrows with Brow Harmony Precision Pencil and Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel.

The pop star's eyes were left largely unvarnished apart from a barely-there smudge of Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Eyeliner at the corners and a combination of two peachy shades—Joy and Happy—from her Discovery Eyeshadow Palette buffed into her crease. Her lips seemed to be lightly defined with Kind Words Matte Lip Liner in Humble, then topped off with a swipe of Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in Elevate, a light beige.

It was a decidedly more mature, pared-back approach to date night makeup. But I have to say, simplicity looks good on her.

Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

