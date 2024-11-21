There's been a noticeable shift in Selena Gomez's signature makeup lately. At first, I chalked it up to method dressing for her Emilia Pérez press tour. But as her promotional responsibilities for the Netflix movie musical wind down, I'm beginning to realize the tour coincided with a broader change in the way she's presenting herself to the world.

What really cinched it for me was the subtly layered lob haircut she debuted in late October, followed by her ongoing blazer-wearing hot streak. In other words, Gomez is in her billionaire style era. Evidently, that sophisticated girl boss vibe extends even to her date night beauty routine. On Wednesday, Nov. 20, the actor stepped out for an event at at San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles with her boyfriend of more than a year—music producer Benny Blanco—in tow. Her makeup took an atypical approach to date night glam, favoring a featherlight application of soft nude hues over the smoldering eyes and sculpted lips the Rare Beauty founder might have worn a year ago.

Selena Gomez leaves a party at San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles with boyfriend Benny Blanco. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gomez's longtime makeup artist Hung Vanngo has yet to share the details of her pared-back date night makeup, but I have some very good guesses as to which Rare Beauty products she might be wearing. Based on a tutorial shared to Rare Beauty's Youtube channel in September, along with a couple of breakdowns shared more recently to the brand's TikTok, her demi-matte base is most likely the work of Always An Optimist Pore Diffusing Primer layered beneath thin coats of Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer, Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer, and Positive Light Under Eye Brightener.

Dimension was added to her face with a touch of Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter, Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick in Bright Side, and Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Worth, a dusty true rose shade she's known to wear often. After setting the look with a dusting of True To Myself Tinted Pressed Finishing Powder, she probably moved on enhancing her eyebrows with Brow Harmony Precision Pencil and Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel.

Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting and Laminating Eyebrow Gel $17 at Sephora

Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Cream Bronzer Stick in Bright Side $26 at Sephora

Rare Beauty Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter in Exhilarate $25 at Sephora

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Worth $23 at Sephora

The pop star's eyes were left largely unvarnished apart from a barely-there smudge of Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Eyeliner at the corners and a combination of two peachy shades—Joy and Happy—from her Discovery Eyeshadow Palette buffed into her crease. Her lips seemed to be lightly defined with Kind Words Matte Lip Liner in Humble, then topped off with a swipe of Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in Elevate, a light beige.

Rare Beauty Discovery Eyeshadow Palette $29 at Sephora

Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick $20 at Sephora

Rare Beauty Kind Words Lip Liner in Humble $15 at Sephora

It was a decidedly more mature, pared-back approach to date night makeup. But I have to say, simplicity looks good on her.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors