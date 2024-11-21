Selena Gomez Bares It All for Date Night With Benny Blanco in a Soft Nude Makeup Look
Here's how to get the look using the founder's favorite Rare Beauty products.
There's been a noticeable shift in Selena Gomez's signature makeup lately. At first, I chalked it up to method dressing for her Emilia Pérez press tour. But as her promotional responsibilities for the Netflix movie musical wind down, I'm beginning to realize the tour coincided with a broader change in the way she's presenting herself to the world.
What really cinched it for me was the subtly layered lob haircut she debuted in late October, followed by her ongoing blazer-wearing hot streak. In other words, Gomez is in her billionaire style era. Evidently, that sophisticated girl boss vibe extends even to her date night beauty routine. On Wednesday, Nov. 20, the actor stepped out for an event at at San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles with her boyfriend of more than a year—music producer Benny Blanco—in tow. Her makeup took an atypical approach to date night glam, favoring a featherlight application of soft nude hues over the smoldering eyes and sculpted lips the Rare Beauty founder might have worn a year ago.
Gomez's longtime makeup artist Hung Vanngo has yet to share the details of her pared-back date night makeup, but I have some very good guesses as to which Rare Beauty products she might be wearing. Based on a tutorial shared to Rare Beauty's Youtube channel in September, along with a couple of breakdowns shared more recently to the brand's TikTok, her demi-matte base is most likely the work of Always An Optimist Pore Diffusing Primer layered beneath thin coats of Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer, Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer, and Positive Light Under Eye Brightener.
Dimension was added to her face with a touch of Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter, Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick in Bright Side, and Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Worth, a dusty true rose shade she's known to wear often. After setting the look with a dusting of True To Myself Tinted Pressed Finishing Powder, she probably moved on enhancing her eyebrows with Brow Harmony Precision Pencil and Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel.
The pop star's eyes were left largely unvarnished apart from a barely-there smudge of Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Eyeliner at the corners and a combination of two peachy shades—Joy and Happy—from her Discovery Eyeshadow Palette buffed into her crease. Her lips seemed to be lightly defined with Kind Words Matte Lip Liner in Humble, then topped off with a swipe of Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in Elevate, a light beige.
It was a decidedly more mature, pared-back approach to date night makeup. But I have to say, simplicity looks good on her.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Kaia Gerber's Holiday Party Outfit Is So Unconventional, It Just Might Work
She paired an opulent glitter mini with a surprisingly preppy accessory.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Launching Major New Project in December
Get ready for some action.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Styles Her Rare Birkin Like a Holiday Rom-Com Character
The star bundled up in a quintessentially J.Lo look.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Elevates Her Signature Makeup in a Luxurious First Lancôme Campaign
The star's go-to glam is getting the Lancôme treatment.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Gigi Hadid Matches Her Lipstick to Her Cherry Red Nails for Her Traffic-Stopping Maybelline Shoot
She's giving rush hour a brand-new meaning.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez’s Current Favorite Winter Nail Trends Are “Very Y2K”
Color coordination doesn't take a season off.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Taylor Swift Pairs Her Signature Chiefs Game Lipstick With a New French Twist Up-Do
She's trying a brand-new up-do.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Pairs a Modern Mannequin Manicure With Her Princess Diana-Coded Outfit
The star has officially found her new beauty hyper-fixation.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Elsa Hosk Could Be Princess Diana's Clone in Her Revenge Dress Halloween Costume
You'll do a double take.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
20 Celebrity-Favorite Nail Polish Colors to Inspire Your Next Fall Manicure
From bubble bath shades to moody fall hues.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Hailey Bieber Dips Her Almond Tips Into Fall's Wine-Red Manicure Trend
The beauty mogul flashed a fresh set of burgundy nails in her latest post.
By Hanna Lustig Published