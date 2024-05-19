Selena Gomez Cries After Receiving Minutes-Long Standing Ovation at Cannes Film Festival

Singer and actress Selena Gomez was moved to tears after her latest film was very well received at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

On Saturday, May 19, the Only Murders in the Building star's new movie Emilia Pérez debuted at the iconic festival and received the longest ovation any film has received so far this year at the event, Variety reports.

Gomez was moved to tears, the publication reports, as her co-stars shared an emotional embrace and as the the audience clapped, cheered, and whistled in what ws described as resounding approval.

Emilia Pérez is a Spanish-language drama and musical staring Gomez, Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón. The film centers around a lawyer (played by Saldańa) who is tasked with helping a cartel boss retire and disappear. Gomez plays the cartel boss' unsuspecting wife.

Selena Gomez attends the 'Emilia Perez' Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In celebration of her hit film, Gomez walked the Cannes red carpet in a stunning off-the-shoulder Saint Laurent gown styled by Erin Walsh .

The show-stopping look featured a black column shape with a wrap-like, draped white neckline, giving off some major movie star energy. She completed the iconic look with an intricate diamond choker necklace and drop earrings by Bulgari.

According to Variety, the Cannes Film Festival audience's standing ovation lasted nine minutes. Deadline, however, reports that the ovation lasted an incredible 11 minutes, writing that after director Jacques Audiard "took the microphone to thank the audience" the applause continued for an additional two minutes more.

Deadline also shared two videos of the ovation and the cast's reaction on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Gomez covering her wide smile and thanking the audience as the camera pans to her face, as well as a very emotional Saldaña.

Selena Gomez arrives at the Cannes Film festival red carpet wearing a black and white dress with diamond jewelry (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a previous interview with Variety, Gomez said she was already a "huge fan" of the film's director Audiard, but became even more excited about the project after she read the script.

“It was captivating, it was heartbreaking, it was really moving to me,” she said at the time. "I had a blast and I love the songs. I think they’re really beautiful.”