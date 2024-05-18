The Cannes Film Festival is as known for its extended standing ovations as it is for its glamorous, boundary-pushing red carpet fashion. If any look earned applause before entering the theater for today's slate of premieres, it was Selena Gomez's.

Gomez walked the Cannes red carpet on Saturday, May 18, to celebrate Emilia Perez in an off-the-shoulder Saint Laurent gown styled by Erin Walsh. The look featured a black column shape with a wrap-like, draped white neckline—almost as if an elegant silk shawl had slipped down her shoulders and magically held itself in place. The look's classic movie star energy was amplified by an intricate diamond choker necklace and drop earrings that quite literally dripped diamonds.

Selena Gomez arrived at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Emilia Perez wearing a black column gown with a white, off-the-shoulder neckline. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Makeup artist Melissa Murdick prepped Gomez for the carpet with a minimal, matte beauty look including a natural lip and lightly lined eyes. She swept her hair into a glossy, high ponytail with curled curtain bangs framing her face (most likely styled by Marissa Marino, who often handles Gomez's hair). The star also debuted a fresh, fiery red manicure.

Gomez's Cannes red carpet look, styled by Erin Walsh, was accentuated by an intricate diamond choker and drop diamond earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before hitting the carpet, Walsh styled Gomez in a colorful halter dress by Balmain. The cheerful outfit included a structured red buster that flowed into a full, floral printed skirt. She also had her hair pulled back into a high, loosely curled ponytail (minus the curtain bangs from her later red carpet walk).

Those weren't the only looks of Gomez's Cannes tour. The day before, she touched down in the South of France wearing a peplum mini dress by Self-Portrait, paired with an Aspinal of London bag and Roger Vivier slingback heels. She then changed into a custom black dress by Oscar de la Renta and swiped on her Rare Beauty lipstick in the shade Inspire.

The night before her Cannes red carpet debut, Gomez wore an off-the-shoulder custom Oscar de la Renta dress—plus her $20 red Rare Beauty lipstick. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez is attending Cannes to promote Emilia Perez, a film billed as a "musical crime drama" by Variety. Zoe Saldaña also co-stars in the film, while up-and-comer Karla Sofia Gascón takes the leading role. It's Gomez's first live-action movie role in a minute; otherwise, she's been hard at work leading Rare Beauty and tackling TV projects, including a fourth season of Only Murders in the Building and a reboot of Wizards of Waverly Place.

Throughout her recent projects, Gomez has worked with Erin Walsh on looks that bring a feminine edge to her business and red carpet style. Tapping famed houses from Oscar de la Renta and Versace, as well as emerging labels like Maticevski, the star has lately favored off-the-shoulder necklines, ribbon details, and minimal palette—just like her award-worthy Cannes look.