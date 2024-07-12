Meghan Markle Is Radiant in a White Halter Gown at the 2024 ESPY Awards

Meghan Markle may have skipped the 2024 ESPY Awards red carpet, but she still shined inside the event in a white halter gown.

The Duchess of Sussex exuded elegance sitting next to Prince Harry, who was being honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service, at Los Angeles's Dolby Theatre on Thursday, July 11. Stylist Jamie Mizrahi dressed the formal royal in a radiant white dress from Staud's Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry only appeared onscreen briefly during the ceremony, where they watched their friend, Serena Williams, open the ceremony.

Markle's dress debuted on Staud's runway at New York Fashion Week last September. The piece, featuring draping along the front of the bodice and a cowl halter neck, is currently on sale for $315 at Staud.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry skipped the red carpet and went straight to the ESPYs 2024 ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Markle wore her hair in a slicked-back bun, showing off a pair of square diamond earrings. Her beauty look was classically minimal, with lightly lined eyes and a glowy blush. She paired her dress with strappy black sandals and a white pedicure coordinating with the gown's ivory palette. A Cartier bracelet glimmered on her wrist.

By her side, Prince Harry wore a black suit with a slim tie. The pair were all smiles when they appeared onscreen and received a shout-out in Serena Williams's opening remarks. (Specifically, she joked that the former royals couldn't "overshadow" her during the ceremony.)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle skipped the ESPYs red carpet and went immediately to their seats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Prince Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for Service—and made a moving speech about his work supporting veterans through The Invictus Games—he and Markle joined Serena Williams for belated red carpet photos. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed in their coordinating black-and-white outfits, while Serena Williams changed from her Armani Privé gown into a brilliant red halter dress with resin detailing.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Serena Williams posed together on the 2024 ESPYs red carpet after Prince Harry accepted his award. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle glowed alongside Serena Williams, who is a close friend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Posts shared by fans on the platform X showed Markle making her way around the Dolby Theatre, greeting friends in the audience. The photos also displayed a stunning, low back and a slim-fitting skirt.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In its silhouette and color, the dress was reminiscent of Markle's Stella McCartney wedding reception gown from 2018. That earlier piece also had a halter neckline and low back.

Between her 2018 wedding ceremony and 2024's ESPY Awards, Markle has worn white dresses on several other occasions. It's one of her favorite shades for formal events and press appearances, in the form of dresses by designers including St. Agni, Valentino, and more. White suiting is another of her go-to wardrobe moves.

Markle's white halter gown for the 2024 ESPY Awards was similar in silhouette to her 2018 Stella McCartney reception gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle often wears white dresses for formal events and red carpets, like this off-the-shoulder gown for a 2022 gala with Prince Harry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple may have skipped the carpet even without the backlash surrounding Prince Harry's award. Meghan Markle hasn't made many official red carpet appearances in 2024. Her most recent walk down a step-and-repeat was in January, for the Kingston, Jamaica, premiere of Bob Marley: One Love. Meghan turned to Carolina Herrera, one of her favorite designers, for a black ballgown fitting the occasion. Prince Harry joined her in a navy suit and white button-down shirt.

Meghan Markle's last official red carpet appearance came in January, when she wore a black Carolina Herrera gown to the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Kingston, Jamaica. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Markle hasn't deprived her followers of outfits to dissect, despite sitting out from the major awards shows held near her new home of Montecito, California. Shortly after hiring Jamie Mizrahi, stylist to Jennifer Lawrence and Adele, in March, the former royal shared several glimpses into her new, even more refined take on personal style.

First, she attended a weekend of polo matches to benefit Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Prince Harry', in several outfits indicative of her new wardrobe era. One involved a cutout white halter dress by California designer Heidi Merrick; another revolved around a backless, black St. Agni dress.

Meghan Markle unveiled her more relaxed take on personal style at the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Challenge, where she wore a cutout dress by Heidi Merrick. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then, the couple set off on a three-day tour of Nigeria—and Meghan Markle packed outfits for onlookers to decode for weeks on end. A short sample of her meaningful choices included a sultry, side-slit dress by Johanna Ortiz and a peachy sundress by Heidi Merrick. In keeping with the Duchess's penchant for clothing with meaning tied to the occasion or the place she's visiting, she also wore a red dress by a local Nigerian designer and a Mother's Day re-wear of the Carolina Herrera silk gown she wore for her son Archie's first birthday.

Both Markle and Prince Harry have also made under-the-radar appearances for causes close to their hearts. Markle visited Children's Hospital Los Angeles to read with patients in April (re-wearing a floral Oscar de la Renta dress) as well as the Kinsey Art Collection to give a brief speech for its opening (in a floral Carolina Herrera cape).

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went on an ambitious tour of Nigeria in early May, where the Duchess wore a range of Nigerian designers and beloved pieces already in her wardrobe—like this Carolina Herrera dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ESPY Awards are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first joint public appearance since their whirlwind tour of Nigeria. Markle's attendance at the 2024 ESPY Awards wasn't always guaranteed. After a petition circled online claiming Prince Harry was unworthy of his award—and demanded it be given to someone else—rumors circulated that Duke and Duchess of Sussex would sit out of this evening's ceremony. However, Marie Claire reported on Wednesday, July 10, that Prince Harry had no plans to turn down the Tillman Award; just before the awards ceremony, reports surfaced that they couple "wasn't paying attention to the criticism."

As any viewer can see, the pair showed up looking their best. Chroniclers of Meghan Markle's every fashion move are grateful.

Shop White Halter Gowns Inspired by Meghan Markle

Significant Other Darcy Backless Halter Dress $256 at Anthropologie

Ramy Brook Tatiana High-Neck Satin Gown Rating: 5 out of 5 stars $645 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Editor's note: This post has been updated with credits for Meghan Markle's 2024 ESPY Awards dress.