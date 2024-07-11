Serena Williams Serves a Gold Medal-Worthy Armani Gown on the ESPY Awards 2024 Red Carpet
She's the host with the most style.
The ESPY Awards found the host with the most style in Serena Williams.
The tennis legend, who's won twelve ESPY Awards herself but never attended the event until tonight, arrived at the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 11, wearing a custom black gown by Giorgio Armani Privé. Her dress's sculpted bra was fully embroidered in twinkling gold, while the train was coated in gold Swarovski crystals. Together, they gave her black column gown a refined, layered effect.
The back of her gown continued the embellishments featured on the front, with a V-cut silhouette. She matched the diamond-like shimmer of her dress to star-like drop earrings that dusted her curls.
After walking the carpet solo, Williams was joined by her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Alexis wore a sweet shimmery pink dress and metallic gold sandals, while her father wore a black suit and blue Nike sneakers.
If fashion could earn a gold medal, this dress would be a contender. Williams's look was understated, but still glamorous—just the sort of gown to command the theatre as host while spotlighting the evening's award-winners. Her blonde, old Hollywood waves only emphasized the dress's elegance.
Williams accentuated the gold detailing on her dress with an equally medal-worthy manicure by nail artist Sreynin Peng. Her fingers were polished with a gold-chrome polish matching the train of her dress. "Since she would have many looks throughout the night, we wanted to focus on her red carpet look for inspiration," Peng said in a statement.
Serena Williams's relationship with style is a legendary one. As she racked up Grand Slam titles during her career, her custom Nike on-court outfits laid the foundation for the tennis fashion trend dominating stores today (and inspired some of Zendaya's Challengers press tour wardrobe). Her affinity for pushing the boundaries of sport style hasn't slowed down following her retirement from tennis in September 2022.
Williams has lately been playing with corsetry and color trends in her formal style moments. Attending the Essence Festival in New Orleans earlier this month, she hit the carpet in a sultry black midi dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Weeks before, stopping by the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of her documentary, In The Arena: Serena Williams, she wore a pink corset dress by the same Italian house.
Tonight, Williams is presiding over a ceremony honoring the greatest feats in sports over the past year, as well as those who've made an impact through related philanthropies. Her friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to attend, as Prince Harry receives the Pat Tillman Award for Service. (The appointment has come with some criticism, but the former royals are reportedly not paying attention to it.) On the athletics front, NCAA-turned-WNBA phenomenon Caitlin Clark is the most nominated player of the evening.
The guest with the most outfit changes is undoubtedly Williams. Her team hinted that she would have several looks throughout the night. Custom Armani Privé is a shimmering start.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
