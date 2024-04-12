Shakira is reportedly dating Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount after they met on the set of one of her music videos.
"She’s casually seeing him," a source revealed to Us Weekly, adding that "the chemistry started" while they were filming the video for "Puntería," a single off her latest album which features Cardi B.
Apparently, Shakira was "pleasantly surprised by how charming and funny he was," the source continued.
Meanwhile, a second source told Us Weekly, "Shakira and Lucien have a light playful thing going on—and he’s very into her."
The casual romance couldn't have come at a better time following what has been a "rough year" for the Colombian superstar. As you may know, Shakira recently went through both a highly publicized tax fraud case and a separation from ex Gerard Piqué, with whom she shares sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.
"But she’s moved on and is feeling better than ever," a third source revealed.
Shakira and Piqué's split was anything but smooth, with allegations floating around that he had cheated on her with his now-girlfriend.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The singer also got candid about the sacrifices she made to prioritize her ex' soccer career, while the former athlete made many somewhat puzzling comments about the situation.
In one 2023 interview, obliquely addressing the alleged cheating, he said, "I keep doing what I want. The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted. I want to be faithful to myself. I'm not going to spend money cleaning up my image." ?????
Piqué was also accused of making xenophobic comments towards his ex last year, after which Shakira assured her fans on Twitter that she is "proud to be Latin American."
Orgullosa de ser Latinoamericana. 🇧🇿🇨🇷🇸🇻🇬🇹🇭🇳🇲🇽🇳🇮🇵🇦🇦🇷🇧🇴🇧🇷🇨🇱🇨🇴🇪🇨🇬🇫🇬🇾🇵🇾🇵🇪🇸🇷🇺🇾🇻🇪🇨🇺🇩🇴🇭🇹🇬🇵🇲🇶🇵🇷🇧🇱🇸🇽April 3, 2023
Laviscount, as for him, has previously been linked to the likes of Jesy Nelson, Kelly Osbourne, and Keke Palmer, according to The Sun.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince William and Prince George Enjoy Boys' Night Out at Soccer Game
They cheered on their team.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Serves Up a Butter Yellow Shirt Sandwich
The trending shade is technically a spring neutral.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
King Charles and Princess Kate’s Aligning Cancer Battles Show “The Cracks Turning Into Craters” for the Monarchy, Royal Author Says
The King always wished for a “slimmed-down monarchy”—but not like this.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Shakira’s Unique Brand of Feminism Is Less ‘Barbie’ and More 'Wonder Woman'
Apparently, her sons were not a fan of 'Barbie.'
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Shakira Is Reportedly “Very Open” to Dating—But Nothing Too Serious, Please
The singer has been very vocal lately about her split from former soccer player Gerard Piqué, with whom she shares two sons.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Shakira Reveals the Reason Why She Says “It's Kinda Good Not To Have a Husband”
“I don’t know why it was dragging me down, man.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Shakira Says Rumor She Discovered Gerard Piqué Allegedly Cheated Via Jam Jar Is "Not True"
Fans of outlandish celebrity gossip are deeply disappointed by this information.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
There is Now a *Giant* Bronze Statue of Shakira in Colombia
Hips that don't lie, supersized.
By Jamie Feldman Published