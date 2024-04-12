Shakira is reportedly dating Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount after they met on the set of one of her music videos.

"She’s casually seeing him," a source revealed to Us Weekly, adding that "the chemistry started" while they were filming the video for "Puntería," a single off her latest album which features Cardi B.

Apparently, Shakira was "pleasantly surprised by how charming and funny he was," the source continued.

Meanwhile, a second source told Us Weekly, "Shakira and Lucien have a light playful thing going on—and he’s very into her."

The casual romance couldn't have come at a better time following what has been a "rough year" for the Colombian superstar. As you may know, Shakira recently went through both a highly publicized tax fraud case and a separation from ex Gerard Piqué, with whom she shares sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.

"But she’s moved on and is feeling better than ever," a third source revealed.

Shakira and Piqué's split was anything but smooth, with allegations floating around that he had cheated on her with his now-girlfriend.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The singer also got candid about the sacrifices she made to prioritize her ex' soccer career, while the former athlete made many somewhat puzzling comments about the situation.

In one 2023 interview, obliquely addressing the alleged cheating, he said, "I keep doing what I want. The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted. I want to be faithful to myself. I'm not going to spend money cleaning up my image." ?????

Piqué was also accused of making xenophobic comments towards his ex last year, after which Shakira assured her fans on Twitter that she is "proud to be Latin American."

Orgullosa de ser Latinoamericana. 🇧🇿🇨🇷🇸🇻🇬🇹🇭🇳🇲🇽🇳🇮🇵🇦🇦🇷🇧🇴🇧🇷🇨🇱🇨🇴🇪🇨🇬🇫🇬🇾🇵🇾🇵🇪🇸🇷🇺🇾🇻🇪🇨🇺🇩🇴🇭🇹🇬🇵🇲🇶🇵🇷🇧🇱🇸🇽April 3, 2023 See more

Laviscount, as for him, has previously been linked to the likes of Jesy Nelson, Kelly Osbourne, and Keke Palmer, according to The Sun.