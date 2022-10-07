The 2022 Halloween Costume Trends You'll See Everywhere

From Carmy Berzatto from 'The Bear' to Barbie and Ken.

halloween costume trends for 2022 including barbie and ken and florence pugh
(Image credit: Future)
Julia Marzovilla
By Julia Marzovilla
published

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, I don’t mean the holiday season, although that is fantastic (and right around the corner!)—I’m talking about Halloween. As someone who is naturally inclined to overdress for any given situation, Halloween is truly my time to shine. I usually take it a bit too seriously and have all of my costumes planned out by mid-September. And, if I’m being honest, the top costume trends for Halloween 2022 are pretty next-level—and they’re easy to pull together using items you (probably) already own. 

From costumes brought to you courtesy of 2022’s pop culture moments (Taylor Swift’s glittery after party look! Bella Hadid’s spray-on dress at Paris Fashion Week! Timothée Chalamet at this year’s star-studded Cannes Film Festival!) to Halloween costumes inspired by movies and TV shows (Do Revenge! Bridgerton! The Bear!), this list really does have it all. Whether you’re having your friends over to watch a scary movie or actually going out on the town, these costumes are sure to please. 

Some of the costumes on this list double as great costumes for duos and are fantastic if you’re in need of a great last-minute costume for that one Halloween party you may or may not have completely forgotten about. If you’re looking for even more costume inspo, check out Marie Claire’s list of the best celebrity Halloween costumes from over the years. (A bonus: All of the pieces on this list retail for under $100.)

 Taylor Swift's VMA Afterparty Look: 

Taylor Swift attends the Republic Records MTV VMA 2022 after party at the Fleur Room in Chelsea on August 29, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

Taylor Swift kicked off her "Midnights" era by donning not one but two very sparkly dresses at the MTV Video Music Awards back in September. While her sparkly silver mini from the actual awards ceremony is dazzling enough to be a costume in its own right, this blue jumpsuit look from the afterparty might be a bit easier to recreate. 

 (opens in new tab)
Lulus Demure and Dreamy Ivory Faux Fur Stole

 (opens in new tab)
Victoria's Secret Tie-Back Satin Romper

Rihanna's Maternity Street Style 

Rihanna is seen arriving at "Flight Club" on January 26, 2022 in New York City. (

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Few things shook the internet as Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement. For a chilly-weather take on her maternity style, opt for this bright orange coat-and-cargo-pants look. 

 (opens in new tab)
Urban Renewal Vintage Pop Color Camo Pant

 (opens in new tab)
Nasty Gal Fax Fur Jacket

Barbie & Ken 

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are seen rollerblading on the set of "Barbie" on June 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images)

Who else is stoked for the Barbie movie to finally come out? If these behind-the-scenes photos from set are any indication, the fashion is going to be just as fun as the plot. All you need is some neon-toned athleisure and a fake tan. (The editors at Marie Claire actually got the info about Ryan Gosling’s tan routine for the movie, and it’s surprisingly easy to copy!)

 (opens in new tab)
Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water

 (opens in new tab)
SKIMS Fits Everybody Bike Shorts

Miss Flo

Florence Pugh is seen arriving at Venice airport during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy

(Image credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Florence Pugh’s all-purple moment at the Cannes Film Festival was the icing on the Don’t Worry Darling drama cake. Yes, you might have to buy a new purple two-piece for the costume, but purple is actually one fall 2022's trending colors according to the Fashion Week runways, so you’ll definitely wear the set again. 

 (opens in new tab)
Nasty Gal Premium Textured Velvet Tailored Shorts

(opens in new tab)
Premium Textured Velvet Bustier Top

Timothee Chalamet at the Cannes Film Festival

Timothee Chalamet attends red carpet of thed movie of "Bones and all" during the 79th Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo del Casino in Lido of Venice, Italy on September 02, 2022

(Image credit: KAREN DI PAOLA/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Timothee Chalamet's red halter top was one of the best fashion moments on the 2022 Cannes Film Festival red carpet. This is a great way to get one last wear out of your favorite going-out top from summer. All of you have to is pose for all your Instagram pictures by looking slightly over your shoulder.  

 (opens in new tab)
Free People We the Free Float On Flare Jeans

 (opens in new tab)
ZARA Knotted Halter Top

 Zoe Kravitz in as Catwoman in 'The Batman'

Zoe Kravitz and John Turturro film the new Batman movie on October 12, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images)

Let’s hear it for a costume that lets you wear all-black! This look relies on having shiny and skintight pieces of clothing, so pull out your leather pants or leather leggings. Plus, this costume requires you to wear a trench coat, so you’ll stay warm all night long. 

 (opens in new tab)
BLANKNYC Patent Legging

 (opens in new tab)
Threadbare Plus Acorn PU Belted Trench Coat With Hood

Drea and Eleanor from 'Do Revenge'

Do Revenge, Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dress up as everyone’s favorite enemies-to-besties duo from this year’s best teen comedy, Do Revenge. There are plenty of options here, but the easiest one to copy is the light green and lavender school uniforms. Odds are you already have a pleated mini skirt in your closet, right? 

 (opens in new tab)
ASOS DESIGN Wool Beret

(opens in new tab)
Hollister Crop Cable-Knit Cardigan

 Queen Charlotte from 'Bridgerton' 

Queen Charlotte, Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dress up as Queen Charlotte just ahead of her new prequel series on Netflix. This costume is definitely for the maximalists: it needs a large wig, dramatic regency-era makeup and jewelry, and a pettiskirt. Trust me, it’s worth it. 

 (opens in new tab)
Open Edit Set of 2 Imitation Pearl Collar & Choker Necklaces

(opens in new tab)
Gorgeousdiyshop Milk White Long Curly Hair, Lace Front Wig

 Anna Delvey from 'Inventing Anna'

Netflix Anna Delvey, Inventing Anna

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dress up as everyone’s favorite real-life scammer, Inventing Anna's Ana Delvey, for Halloween. Pull out your best oversized black glasses, a black turtleneck, and pin your hair back. Or, for a pre-courtroom look, pull out your chicest-looking mini dress. For bonus points, dye your hair red with a hair gloss.

 (opens in new tab)
EyeBuyDirect Holiday Cat Eye Black Sunglasses

 (opens in new tab)
Kristin Ess Signature Hair Gloss in Copper Penny

Kamala Khan from 'Ms. Marvel' 

Ms. Marvel

(Image credit: Dom Slike / Alamy Stock Photo)

Ms. Marvel was one of my favorite shows of the year. While you’re better off buying a comic-book-accurate costume for this one, you could just as easily DIY your own by putting together red-and-blue pieces with a silver star on your chest

 (opens in new tab)
Disney Ms. Marvel Simulated Leather Jacket for Women

 (opens in new tab)
Girlfriend Collective Lava FLOAT Ultralight Legging

 Jennifer Walters from 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer "Jen" Walters/She-Hulk in Marvel Studios' "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" (2022), exclusively on Disney+. Photo Credit: Marvel Studios/THA

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/THA)

Painting your green (or opting for a very green, very dramatic eye look) is a requirement for this She-Hulk: Attorney at Law-inspired costume, so only go for it if you have a best-in-class cleansing balm at home to take off all that makeup at the end of the night. Pair your green makeup with a simple pencil skirt and a white button-down for peak lawyer vibes.

 (opens in new tab)
Morphe 18B Makin' Bank Artistry Palette

 (opens in new tab)
J.Crew No. 2 Pencil® Skirt in Bi-Stretch Cotton

 Wanda Maximoff from 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (2022

(Image credit: Maidment/ Marvel Studios/ THA)

The Red Witch had her moment to shine in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Her costume in the movie was similar to the one from the end of Wandavision, but darker. Think: black makeup on your fingertips and an all-black ensemble under a red trench coat.  

 (opens in new tab)
Wanda Maximoff Scarlet Witch Headpiece

 (opens in new tab)
NYX Cosmeitcs SFX Face and Body Paint

 Priscilla Presley 

AUSTIN BUTLER and OLIVIA DEJONGE in ELVIS (2022)

(Image credit: WARNER BROS)

There’s no denying that the Presleys are going to be on one of 2022’s most in-demand costumes duos. Whether you have an Elvis to go with or not, Priscilla’s iconic look is one of the best costumes of the year hands-down. Key parts of this costume are: an exaggerated cat-eye, a mod mini dress and (very) teased hair. 

 (opens in new tab)
PAT McGRATH LABS PERMA PRECISION Liquid Eyeliner

 (opens in new tab)
R+Co Zig Zag Root Teasing & Texture Spray

Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto from 'The Bear' 

MATT DINERSTEIN/FX

(Image credit: MATT DINERSTEIN/FX)

Meet one of the easiest costumes of the year. All you need to master this look is a white t-shirt, a blue long chef's apron, and hair mousse or pomade to give your locks Carmy's stressed, messy, tousles. For bonus style points, we found the exact white T-shirt that actor Jeremy Allen White wore in the show.

 (opens in new tab)
Williams Sonoma Classic Solid Logo Apron, Bright Blue
Merz B. Schwanen 2-Thread Heavy Weight T-Shirt

Harry Styles at the Venice Film Festival

Harry Styles arrives for the photocall for "Don't Worry Darling" during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy

(Image credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Harry Styles made waves at this year’s Venice Film Festival when he pulled up in this all-Gucci ensemble. While he wore two outfits at the festival, his first one is the most instantly recognizable courtesy of the oversized sunglasses and silk neck scarf. 

 (opens in new tab)
EyeBuyDirect Parasol Square Tortoise Sunglasses


 (opens in new tab)
LILYSILK Luxury Striped Twill Silk Square Scarf