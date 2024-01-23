Sofia Vergara Says She and Joe Manganiello Divorced Because She Didn't Want to Be "An Old Mom"

Sofia Vergara has gotten as candid as ever about her recent divorce from Joe Manganiello.
In a new interview with Spanish newspaper El País, Vergara confirmed rumors that emerged shortly after their separation was announced, which claimed the two broke up because they disagreed on the subject of having children.
"I’m newly divorced from my second husband [actor Joe Manganiello], who I was with for 10 years," the Modern Family star explained to the publicatin.
"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom."
Explaining her reasoning, the actress said, "I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.
"I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do."
Vergara is mom to son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.
Shortly after Vergara and Manganiello's split came to light, a source told Page Six that the seven-year marriage came to an end because the Magic Mike actor "always wanted to be a dad and ... those feelings have only intensified in recent years."
While all anonymous info should still be taken with a pinch of salt, sometimes rumors do turn out to be true, I guess.
