Sofia Vergara Isn't "Fazed" by Ex Joe Manganiello's New Relationship, Source Says

Sofia Vergara is doing great in the months following her divorce from ex Joe Manganiello, according to a source in the know.
Fresh from starring in Netflix hit series Griselda, Vergara is truly thriving, and she's happy that Manganiello is moving on too.
"Sofia is having fun and doing her thing. She’s not looking to be tied down," the source told Entertainment Tonight.
They added that the actress "is relieved to be in control of her life and is excited about what the future holds in her personal and professional life.
"She has been surrounding herself with friends and family and feeling very proud about the projects she’s working on. She’s in a great headspace all around."
Since their separation, Manganiello began dating actress Caitlin O'Connor sometime in the fall, and the source said that Vergara "wishes Joe the best" on that front.
"His relationship with Caitlin doesn’t faze her," the insider continued, also sharing that Manganiello and O'Connor "are doing really well and getting more and more serious and talking about their future. They are really enjoying where things are going."
Vergara and Manganiello confirmed their separation in July 2023, having tied the knot in 2015.
Earlier this year, Vergara got incredibly candid about one of the principal reasons their marriage didn't work out.
"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom," she told Spanish newspaper El País.
"I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore."
Whatever happened between the exes, I'm so happy she's doing great.
